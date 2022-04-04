Loading...

7,000 Gentoo homes across Sunderland to benefit from £39.4million improvement scheme including new roofs, windows, kitchens and bathrooms

Housing group Gentoo have set out their multi-million-pound Property Investment Plan for 2022-23.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:55 pm
Marc Edwards, Gentoo's director of asset and sustainability, in West View in Castletown with improvement work happening behind him.

Gentoo has revealed on Monday, April 4, that 7,000 properties across Sunderland are going to benefit from home improvements ranging from roof replacements to bathroom renewals.

The 2022-23 investment plan will also see the continuation of work to replace all single glazed windows in 1,900 Gentoo properties across Thorney Close and Washington.

Home improvement work has already begun and will continue right across the city with the director of asset and sustainability at Gentoo Group, Marc Edwards, explaining how tenants will benefit.

The difference between old and new.

He said: “We hope that we can provide good quality homes for our tenants, these improvements will of course see new components installed.

"Replacements will include roofs, painting, decorations, new kitchens, new bathrooms and where required, energy and heating upgrades.

"We’re also working with the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to do £3.4million of energy efficiency upgrades across the city.

"Works will also include things like loft insulation top ups to try and help improve the thermal efficiency of people’s homes.”

Improvement work is underway at West View in Castletown.

The full list of home improvements that will take place during the investment programme includes:

*Painting to the outside of properties

*Window replacements

The improvement scheme will see new roofs added to Gentoo properties across the city.

*Roof replacements

*Kitchen and bathroom replacements

*Electrical rewires

*Canopy renewals

*Garage improvements and demolitions

*Energy upgrades including loft insulation

*Installations of fire safety equipment to high rise blocks

*Replacing the district heating in Washington

*Communal boiler replacements at Lakeside Village

*Fire alarm replacements

*Chimney repair works

Gentoo is also aiming to improve the energy efficiency of its properties by installing improved loft insulation in an effort to shield tenants from rising energy costs and lift the EPC rating of its properties to band C.

The latest announcement follows the unveiling of a £19million investment that will see 1,100 properties benefit from whole-house improvements over the next three years.

The scheme averages over £17,000 per property and the first 250 homes will be completed this year when starts gets underway in October.

If you are a Gentoo tenant and your home is part of the schemes, you will be contacted directly by Gentoo and its contracting partners – for more details on what is happening and where, click here.

