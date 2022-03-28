The £19 million scheme averages out at over £17,000 per property.

The Sunderland-based housing association says its tenants will benefit from new roofs to their homes and outbuildings, new front door canopies, double glazing, loft insulation, cladding or render on outbuildings, new front garden fences and decoration to the outside of properties.

The work will take place over a three-year period.

From left: Susie Thompson and Nigel Wilson of Gentoo, Cllr Kevin Johnston and Marc Edwards, also from Gentoo.

Tenants will see the energy efficiency improve, with their Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) rating increasing to C (the scale goes A to G, A being the most efficient and G the worst). This means properties will need less energy to heat or run.

Gentoo Group say it is the first improvement scheme of its kind and will see a “whole house approach” with “multiple elements of work completed at the same time to help minimise disruption for tenants and improve the appearance of the estate.”

The group has also identified more than 30 pieces of unused land to be tidied and landscaped to improve the overall appearance of the estate.

Marc Edwards, Gentoo director of asset and sustainability, said: “At Gentoo, we are committed to providing great homes and strong communities for our tenants.

“We believe everyone deserves to live in a good quality, secure home and I’m delighted to announce our first whole house approach investment scheme.

“The scheme will make properties more energy efficient and transform the appearance of the Pennywell estate.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for dynamic city at Sunderland City Council said: "The announcement of Gentoo’s new whole-house improvement scheme is great news for tenants and for the city, as it is set to improves homes and make the Pennywell estate a more attractive place to live.

“As a council we are committed to making Sunderland cleaner and greener, and making existing homes more energy efficient will both benefit residents and add to our ongoing carbon reduction activities.”

Gentoo’s 2019-2024 business plan promises more than £300 million of investment into its properties over the period.

