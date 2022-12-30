Christmas is out of the way and the new year is looming, and now many people across Sunderland will be looking for new jobs to kick start both the new year as well as the next chapter of their careers.

So if you are just starting your job search, know where you want your career to go next, or simply fancy testing your options, these are some of the jobs available in and around Sunderland as we head into 2023.

Support Worker – Sunderland Care and Support

Role: As part of the short break division of the group, Sunderland Care and Support are looking for someone to deliver exceptional standards of care for those with high levels of physical support needs.

The right person should be able to assist with general tasks such as making meals and drinks, help with general household tasks, administer and record medication as well as being supportive of customers’ friends and family.

Hours: 37, 32 and 18.5 hours per week are available

Wage: £20,812 to £21,968

Maintenance Operative – Sunderland City Council

Role: The job involves carrying out a range of general technical and non-technical trade activities across Sunderland City Council sites. These are expected to mainly involve basic plumbing, joinery and wall tiling.

Applicants will work within a building services team and are expected to have an NVQ level two in any trade.

Hours: 37 hours per week

Wage: £29,439 – £32,020

Customer Assistant – Aldi

Role: The job includes general store work including unpacking stock as deliveries arrive at the brand’s Roker store as well as assisting customers with queries and providing excellent customer service when working at the tills.

Hours: Part time, some shifts may start at 5am or finish at 11pm

Wage: £10.90 – £12 per hour

School Business Manager – Diamond Hall Infant Academy

Role: The Pallion school is looking for an experienced School Business Manager, who is expected to play a large role within the school and will be a part of the senior leadership team at the site on Well Street

Anyone wanting to apply should have a qualification in Business Management or Accountancy and experience of working in a school.

Hours: 37 hours per week

Wage: £37,261 – £41,496

Customer Service Advisor – Barclays

Role: The bank is looking for people to fill a combination of full time and part time roles using the company’s video chat service to support customers. This customer service is vital to the brand with the right applicant expected to help customers in terms of issues large and small as well as standard day-to-day banking.

This role is location flexible with some aspects of Barclays currently operating hybrid working patterns.

Hours: Full time and part time roles with shifts available seven days per week. Operational hours are 7am – 8pm on weekdays and 9am – 5pm on weekends.

Wage: £24,700 per annum