Hundreds of shoppers enjoyed a day of retail therapy at the newly opened Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington.

It has been a busy day in Washington as excited shoppers flocked to the eagerly anticipated opening of the Bargain Clearance Centre.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago

The The 11,000 sq ft warehouse offers reduced rate prices after taking in products from liquidated companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock.

It was a race through the door as customers looked to be the first to bag a bargain as well as a golden ticket to go into a draw for discount vouchers worth up to £50.

Check out these 17 fantastic photographs which capture the first morning of trading at a store which looks set to be a big bargain hit in Sunderland.

1. Open for business

The Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington opened its doors to customers for the first time. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Ready to shop

Large numbers of customers parked up ready for the 10am opening.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. First through the door

Susan Oversby, 64, was the first customer through the door at the Bargain Clearance Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. The golden ticket?

Susan Oversby is presented with her golden ticket to go into a draw to win shopping discount vouchers. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

