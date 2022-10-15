The The 11,000 sq ft warehouse offers reduced rate prices after taking in products from liquidated companies, end of line products and bankrupt stock.

It was a race through the door as customers looked to be the first to bag a bargain as well as a golden ticket to go into a draw for discount vouchers worth up to £50.

Check out these 17 fantastic photographs which capture the first morning of trading at a store which looks set to be a big bargain hit in Sunderland.

1. Open for business The Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington opened its doors to customers for the first time. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Ready to shop Large numbers of customers parked up ready for the 10am opening. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. First through the door Susan Oversby, 64, was the first customer through the door at the Bargain Clearance Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. The golden ticket? Susan Oversby is presented with her golden ticket to go into a draw to win shopping discount vouchers. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales