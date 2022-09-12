1. Pop Recs, High Street West

It's been a long road of renovations for Pop Recs, but the culture hub finally moved into its bigger and better home at the bottom of High Street West last year. The team now has a dedicated coffee shop, serving top brews as well as brunches and bites such as Turkish eggs, while next door houses the venue side of the community interest company. Make sure to check out the new terrace at the back of the site, too. The cafe is open Monday to Saturday, 9am - 3pm.

Photo: Stu Norton