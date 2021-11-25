A first look inside City Hall

14 pictures of Sunderland's stunning new City Hall

From Monday, November 29, the striking new City Hall will open its doors.

By Katy Wheeler
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:20 pm

As office workers begin to move into the site, we had a sneak peek. For the full story see here.

1. A cornerstone site

The new £42m City Hall is a cornerstone of the £500m Riverside development which is changing the face of the city centre.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Nods to the past

The central steel staircase is inspired by the city's industrial heritage.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Centrepiece

Offices and meeting rooms surround a stunning central atrium.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Council Chamber.

The new council chamber will make it easier than ever to watch meetings remotely.

Photo: Stu Norton

