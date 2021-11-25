As office workers begin to move into the site, we had a sneak peek. For the full story see here.
1. A cornerstone site
The new £42m City Hall is a cornerstone of the £500m Riverside development which is changing the face of the city centre.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Nods to the past
The central steel staircase is inspired by the city's industrial heritage.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Centrepiece
Offices and meeting rooms surround a stunning central atrium.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Council Chamber.
The new council chamber will make it easier than ever to watch meetings remotely.
Photo: Stu Norton