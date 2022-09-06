If you’re out and about in the city centre, we’ve rounded up some of the best places for a pit stop.
1. Pop Recs, High Street West
It's been a long road of renovations for Pop Recs, but the culture hub finally moved into its bigger and better home at the bottom of High Street West last year. The team now has a dedicated coffee shop, serving top brews as well as brunches and bites such as Turkish eggs, while next door houses the venue side of the community interest company. Make sure to check out the new terrace at the back of the site, too. The cafe is open Monday to Saturday, 9am - 3pm.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Fat Unicorn, Mackie's Corner
As well as being one of the best delis around with high-quality meats, cheeses and wines you just won't find on the supermarket shelves, Fat Unicorn serves excellent coffees and lunches - as well as top notch pastries and breads from artisan bakery Bread&. There's a small number of seats to dine in, or outside on sunny days, but you can also pick up drinks to take away.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Little Shop, High Street West
The Little Shop may be small in size, but it's big in quality, with a great range of natural wines, craft ales and, of course, coffee. It's take away only, but you can also pick up brownies, artisan doughnuts and more on the go. You can find it opposite The Fire Station.
Photo: national world
4. Grinder Central, Waterloo Place
A sister site to the original Grinder, in Durham Road, Grinder Central is housed in the new Hills Arts Centre, which has given new life to the old Hills bookstore in Waterloo Place. It offers an excellent range of hot drinks, as well as lunches, cakes, tray bakes and homewares. The site is fully accessible for wheelchair users and buggies with tables for dining in.
Photo: Stu Norton