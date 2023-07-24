The second weekend of this year’s Kubix Festival brought a host of big names to party in Herrington Country Park.
It was a soggy weekend, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands who partied to sets by the likes of Squeeze, The Enemy, Marc Almond, Inspiral Carpets, Terrorvision and more.
Here’s some picture highlights from the day taken by Mick Burgess. To read Mick’s review see here.
1. Elvana
Elvana performed one of the most lively sets - much to the delight of the crowd. Photo: Mick Burgess
2. The Enemy
The Enemy proved a particular crowd pleaser. Photo: Mick Burgess
3. Marc Almond
Bringing a touch of Vaudeville to a rather muddy field in Sunderland was Marc Almond who delivered a flamboyant set including no fewer than two Number One smashes in ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘Something Gotten Hold Of My Heart’ which he recorded with Gene Pitney. Photo: Mick Burgess
4. Heaven 17
Heaven 17 arrived on the main stage for a classy set of ‘80’s electro Pop classics including ‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’ and the smash hit single ‘Temptation’ . Photo: Mick Burgess