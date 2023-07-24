News you can trust since 1873
A wet but lively rock day at Kubix

13 pictures from the second weekend of Kubix Festival in Sunderland

The second weekend of this year’s Kubix Festival brought a host of big names to party in Herrington Country Park.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

It was a soggy weekend, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands who partied to sets by the likes of Squeeze, The Enemy, Marc Almond, Inspiral Carpets, Terrorvision and more.

Here’s some picture highlights from the day taken by Mick Burgess. To read Mick’s review see here.

Elvana performed one of the most lively sets - much to the delight of the crowd.

1. Elvana

Elvana performed one of the most lively sets - much to the delight of the crowd. Photo: Mick Burgess

The Enemy proved a particular crowd pleaser.

2. The Enemy

The Enemy proved a particular crowd pleaser. Photo: Mick Burgess

Bringing a touch of Vaudeville to a rather muddy field in Sunderland was Marc Almond who delivered a flamboyant set including no fewer than two Number One smashes in ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘Something Gotten Hold Of My Heart’ which he recorded with Gene Pitney.

3. Marc Almond

Bringing a touch of Vaudeville to a rather muddy field in Sunderland was Marc Almond who delivered a flamboyant set including no fewer than two Number One smashes in ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘Something Gotten Hold Of My Heart’ which he recorded with Gene Pitney. Photo: Mick Burgess

Heaven 17 arrived on the main stage for a classy set of ‘80’s electro Pop classics including ‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’ and the smash hit single ‘Temptation’ .

4. Heaven 17

Heaven 17 arrived on the main stage for a classy set of ‘80’s electro Pop classics including ‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’ and the smash hit single ‘Temptation’ . Photo: Mick Burgess

