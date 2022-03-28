13 jobs going as Sunderland's successful Clearly Drinks bottling plant launches recruitment drive

Better known for its days as Villa Drinks, the Sunderland bottling plant has a history that dates back more than 135 years with tens of millions of litres of waters and pop flowing out of its doors in Southwick every year.

The business continues to grow within the sector with five new client wins, including Britvic and Carabao, and new brand listings in major supermarkets, including Asda, Morrisons and Sainsburys, leading to more job opportunities.

Ian Forrester, COO of Clearly Drinks, said: “This is an exciting time for Clearly Drinks and we are really pleased to be expanding the operations team as we continue to see accelerated growth. We know the region has lots of undiscovered talent and we want to help candidates realise their potential and provide them with a clear career path and a supportive, inclusive and honest place to work.”

Clearly Drinks, Riverside Road, Sunderland.

In addition to working on multiple national projects as an integral member of the team, successful candidates will receive a competitive salary and company pension, as well as benefits such as a cycle to work scheme, and various lifestyle initiatives to help promote wellbeing and work-life balance. Clearly Drinks also provides an employee healthcare scheme, an EAP service, discounts, and complimentary memberships in the region.

The Sunderland-based manufacturer also runs its World Class Operator apprenticeship programme, providing internal training to create highly skilled individuals as well as offering apprentices on the job paid experience.

The programme, in partnership with Derwentside College, starts with a two-week training plan to gain an NVQ level 2 in manufacturing operations. From here, staff and students have the opportunity to go to college where they can work towards an NVQ level 3 in leadership.

Diversity and inclusion has always been a key pillar in the ambitious Clearly Drinks growth strategy over the past twelve months with the company launching initiatives including partnering with the Salvation Army to provide job opportunities for homeless people in Sunderland, working closely with the Moving On Tyne & Wear programme and Autism North East to open up work experience opportunities to anyone who has a disability or health barrier as well as achieving a Bronze Award in the Armed Forces Covenant, giving veterans opportunities for employment.

Clearly Drinks reported an 11% revenue growth and a gross margin growth of 13% earlier this year, driven by an ambitious new business strategy and organisational development focused on people, product, and plant.

It’s a rise from the ashes for the company which lost the much-loved Villa name in 2008 when Villa Drinks went into administration. The household Sunderland brand was bought by a Yorkshire company, but Villa pop is still being made - in flavours, lemonade, cherryade, orangeade and dandelion & burdock - right here in Southwick.

Candidates can find more information and apply for roles at Clearly Drinks via their website or can send a CV to [email protected]

