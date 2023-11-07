11 pictures inside The Keel Tavern in Sunderland's Keel Square as it prepares to open
They’ve been some of the most-anticipated new openings in the city centre.
Now the finishing touches are being completes on the new bars in Keel Square, beneath The Holiday Inn, with The Keel Tavern due to open on November 16.
It’s being brought to the city by The Vaulkhard Group, the successful North East hospitality group behind bars including Newcastle’s Bar Luga, Town Wall, Bridge Tavern and Redhouse.
They commissioned Pulp Studios Design House, who’ve created striking interiors for the likes of Horticulture in Newcastle, to design the interiors. Here’s the design studio’s artist’s impressions of what we can expect from the new Keel Tavern.
