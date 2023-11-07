News you can trust since 1873
A sneak peek of how The Keel Tavern will look when it opens in November.A sneak peek of how The Keel Tavern will look when it opens in November.
A sneak peek of how The Keel Tavern will look when it opens in November.

11 pictures inside The Keel Tavern in Sunderland's Keel Square as it prepares to open

They’ve been some of the most-anticipated new openings in the city centre.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT

Now the finishing touches are being completes on the new bars in Keel Square, beneath The Holiday Inn, with The Keel Tavern due to open on November 16.

It’s being brought to the city by The Vaulkhard Group, the successful North East hospitality group behind bars including Newcastle’s Bar Luga, Town Wall, Bridge Tavern and Redhouse.

They commissioned Pulp Studios Design House, who’ve created striking interiors for the likes of Horticulture in Newcastle, to design the interiors. Here’s the design studio’s artist’s impressions of what we can expect from the new Keel Tavern.

The designer's brief was to create a Craft Beer and Fine Food venue with a subtle nod to the brewing history of the area. The famous Vaux Brewery once dominated the skyline over the road at what is now the Riverside development.

1. City's brewing history

The designer's brief was to create a Craft Beer and Fine Food venue with a subtle nod to the brewing history of the area. The famous Vaux Brewery once dominated the skyline over the road at what is now the Riverside development. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House

The bars are among the most-anticipated to be opening in the city and are set to boost the hospitality offering in this corner of the city.

2. Much anticipation

The bars are among the most-anticipated to be opening in the city and are set to boost the hospitality offering in this corner of the city. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House

A second floor is being created in the unit, which will house a variety of seating for food and drinks.

3. Two floors

A second floor is being created in the unit, which will house a variety of seating for food and drinks. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House

The Vaulkhard Group has been operating in the region for 30 years. The new venue will be the firm’s nineteenth in the North East and its first south of Tyneside.

4. Hospitality success story

The Vaulkhard Group has been operating in the region for 30 years. The new venue will be the firm’s nineteenth in the North East and its first south of Tyneside. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House

