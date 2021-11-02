Sunderland has welcomed a number of new openings so far in 2021. Here’s some of the pubs that have pulled their first pints in 2021.
1. Street Bar, Low Row
Street Bar was the first bar to open its doors in the former Revolution site in Low Row. The sports bar has 15 large screens showing sports from all over the world.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Vaux Taproom, Roker
Pints don't come much fresher than at the Vaux Taproom, in Monk Street, Roker Retail Park, where their brews are poured straight from the cold store. Look out for pop-up trader weekends when you can tuck into street food with your pints.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Pickled Radish, former Pallion Workmen's Club.
Brought to the city by the same team behind the excellent Spent Grain in John Street, The Pickled Radish has transformed the former Pallion Workmen's Club serving food and drink as it aims to put the club building back at the heart of the community.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Proven People, Burdon Road
Part bar, part restaurant and part venue, Proven People is a cracking spot for pizzas, cocktails and live DJ sets.
Photo: Stu Norton