11 major developments heading to Sunderland city centre, and when they're due for completion

1 . Elephant Tearooms

The painstaking restoration of one of Sunderland's most historically-significant buildings is nearing completion. The Elephant Tearooms is a grand example of Hindu Gothic style and is testament to Sunderland’s wealth in the late nineteenth century. It opened to the public in 1875 as a grocer’s shop and tea warehouse for Grimshaw & Son with an incredible amount of detail in its construction, from dragon gargoyles which guard over this gateway to the city centre to three stone elephants carrying tea boxes, which still bear the original carvings. The restoration project is comprised of two buildings: the tearooms and a neighbouring Georgian townhouse which over the years became one unit. As part of the scheme, the original Georgian shop front and the tearoom’s original Victorian shop front are being replicated after being torn down years ago. Both will house commercial units on the ground floor, with the upper floors being used for mixed commercial use. Photo: national world