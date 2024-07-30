First look inside I Scream for Pizza at Sunderland's £4m Sheepfolds Stables

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The slice is right at Sunderland’s newest pizza parlour.

I Scream for Pizza is another of the new restaurants preparing to open its doors this weekend as part of the much-anticipated £4m Sheepfolds Stables.

The city’s newest pizza parlour opens from August 2 | Sunderland Echo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the name would suggest, it specialises in pizza and ice cream, and has given new life to the former horse hospital at the Victorian site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It occupies a prime spot next to the new outdoor stage, which will host a range of entertainment, with pizza slices available to grab and go, as well as for sit-in with around 60 covers. The menu also features options such as high-welfare hot dogs and Philly cheese steak sandwiches.

More than 150,000 visitors are expected in the first year of business at Sheepfolds Stables, which opens with a bumper weekend of live music from 6pm on Friday, August 2.

I Scream for Pizza is in the old horse hospital building | Sunderland Echo

Victoria Featherby has had great success after co-founding Scream for Pizza, which has become one of Newcastle's most-popular pizzerias after opening in Starbeck Avenue, Sandyford, in 2019.

Its Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas soon built up a firm following, which led to a sister site on Newcastle's Quayside in 2020, I Scream for Pizza, serving soft serve ice cream as well as slinging slices to grab and go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the businesswoman is gearing up to open the biggest branch to date: I Scream for Pizza Sunderland.

“We are so excited to open up,” she said. “We really want this to be a place where families come, enjoy some pizza and just leave feeling really happy. We’re also dog friendly.

“We’ve been working on this project for 18 months and it looks even better than we expected. We’ve been working with designers AND+ and they’ve really brought the vision of retro ‘60s ‘70s Americana to life.”

Company director Victoria Featherby | Sunderland Echo

The venue will also be serving breakfasts at weekends, with options such as New York bodegas, waffles and omelettes with French fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol options will include Pit Pony on draught, a specially-created brew by Vaux for Sheepfolds Stables, as well as a range of wines, beers, milkshakes with non-vegan and vegan options, cocktails and soft drinks.

Mondays to Thursdays from 5pm to 6.30pm, you can also enjoy a pitcher and pint deal with a 20in pizza and four pint pitcher for £40.

It specialises in pizza and ice cream, with other options also available | Sunderland Echo

Victoria added: “We did a little trial run at the weekend and the atmosphere was lovely, the staff are great, too. This has actually been the least stressed I’ve been for an opening, everything has come together.”

I Scream for Pizza joins Sheepfolds Stables’ other sit-in restaurants Ember, which specialises in Mediterranean and chargrilled dishes, Vito’s Osteria specialising in Italian classics with a twist and The Calabash Tree, serving food from Trinidad and Tobago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site also houses two cabins, one serving coffee and doughnuts from Deep North, with the other dishing up cocktails from Mother Mercy.

Bar-wise, there’s also the Spey Snug whisky lounge to look forward to as well as the in-house Taproom bar and other bars.

The development, which has been brought to the city by Sunderland-based architectural firm BDN, also houses studios for Southpaw Dance Company and multipurpose events space catering for weddings, business meetings and more.

In addition, Hairy Biker Si King will host pop ups at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating back to 1883, the Victorian buildings were built to accommodate working horses for the former North Eastern Railway Co.

The new venues honour the buildings’ historic features | Sunderland Echo

The Grade II-listed buildings, in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, were more recently used for car storage and had fallen into a state of disrepair, being largely forgotten about, until BDN took them over.

The new Sheepfolds Stables development will be open seven days a week, with trade set to be further boosted with the opening of the new River Wear footbridge next summer. Its north side will finish right next to the stables.

Opening weekend

The venue is expecting thousands of guests over the official launch weekend with performers, DJs and live bands taking to the outdoor stage to entertain visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening weekend times are 6pm-1am on Friday, August 2, 8am-1am on Saturday, August 3 and 8am-11pm on Sunday, August 4.

Anyone is welcome to come along.

As well as being open for reservations, the traders will be offering take out dishes.

All bars and outdoor areas are open to the public with no booking necessary, except Spey Snug which will be reservation only.

Other Sheepfolds developments

A new Esports Arena is set to be created at the old Audi showroom at Sheepfolds, providing a base from which to host and stream Esports competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland is set to lead on the UK Esports gaming evolution. With an annual turnover of $200bn, the gaming industry generates more money than the movie, music and TV industries combined.

Work has also started on the The Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy at Sheepfolds, on the corner of Hay Street. The world-class training centre will educate and upskill local people with the technical skills to build, retrofit and create innovative factory-built new homes. It's already taking shape and is due to open in summer 2025.

Sheepfolds also plays a key role in the Riverside Sunderland housing community, made up of four sites and 1000 new homes spanning both sides of the river. The Sheepfolds neighbourhood will be the largest of the four, comprising 450 houses and apartments.