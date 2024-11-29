Wild Fire is celebrating its first Christmas in its new premises with a creative festive menu.

After building up a huge following at their original base at Ship Isis, attracting people from across the region to the historic pub with their Neapolitan pizza, Wild Fire opened its own premises in February.

Taking over the former Hanover Place pub, Wild Fire owners Josh Wild, after who the business is named, and Joe Collins, have played their part in breathing new life into the Deptford Bank area of the city.

The first year is always the trickiest in business but, thanks to their reputation, the Wild Fire team has managed to maintain a consistent stream of pizza lovers through the doors, doing up to 200 covers regularly on a Saturday night, and often fully booked at peak periods.

So much so, it’s estimated they’ve sold 30,000 pizzas since February.

Wild Fire co-owner Josh Wild | Sunderland Echo

Now, they’re celebrating their first year at the site with a creative Christmas menu of additions such as the super spicy Red-Nosed Heat pizza and the return of Bad Santa, a white pizza with seasonal toppings including festive sausage meat, maple bacon bits and Parmesan Brussel sprouts.

Moving to their first stand alone premises has also enabled Wild Fire to ramp up their side plates offering, with new additions for the festivities including burrata with cavolo nero, chilli and garlic; crushed garlic potatoes with aioli, garlic butter and parmesan and a dish of tomato and nduja arancini among the options.

Meanwhile, sweet tooths can look forward to dessert additions such as Terry’s chocolate orange chip cookie and sticky toffee madeleines with butterscotch dip.

Wild Fire opened in Deptford in February this year | Sunderland Echo

Josh says the team is looking forward to capping off a successful first year with the new menu.

“It’s been a rarity if we’ve had a quiet day since February,” said the businessman from Roker whose business grew after making pizza for friends and family in lockdown. “And that comes from the fact that everyday the team is wanting to drive the product forward.”

The kitchen team of 10 is headed up by Sean Cartledge, former head chef at Wylam Brewery, who’s worked in some of the region’s top kitchens, including under Kenny Atkinson at Seaham Hall and a stint at Rockliffe Hall.

“We’re always looking to change it up and give people something they may not have tried before,” added Josh.

Wild Fire has 48 covers, with an additional 16 for walk ins | Sunderland Echo

“We’re constantly evolving and adapting and we’ve recently created more space for walk ins and those just wanting to have a drink in the bar. We always advise making a reservation for peak times, but we don’t want to turn anyone away.”

Pizzas can also be ordered for collection only.

This Christmas, Sunderland probably has its strongest hospitality offering yet, with a wave of new openings in 2024 including The Botanist in Keel Square, FireSide festive pop up at The Fire Station, the Sheepfolds Stables development, new additions at Mackie’s Corner including Pablo Eggsgobao and The Sofia, the revived Bridge Hotel Vaults, Seafood & Steak Co at Stack and more.

People can watch their dishes being made in the open pizza kitchen | Sunderland Echo

“Now is the time for the city,” said Josh. “Where once people would be going to Newcastle and Durham for good food, it’s actually the reverse and people from those cities are coming here.”

This year, Josh and Joe also launched new brand, Nobody, bringing fried chicken and smash burgers back to the kitchen at Ship Isis.

Once a heavily industrial area, Deptford neighbours the major Riverside development works taking place on the south side of the river.

The coming years will see 1,000 new homes, comprised of four communities, built on both sides of the river.

Other new additions will include the new Eye Hospital, a new home for the old Eye Infirmary, and a new footbridge which will link the game-changing developments, as well as 1 million square feet of offices and workspace for 8,000 – 10,000 jobs.

As Riverside takes shape, Riverside Park will be created, a green space which includes the valley of Galley’s Gill, both banks of the River Wear and bands of woodland.

Opening times and how to book a table

Red-Nosed Heat from the festive menu | Sunderland Echo

Wild Fire, Hanover Place, Deptford is open Wednesday 4pm-10pm, Thursday 4pm-10pm, Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm.

Walk ins will be accommodated where possible but it’s best to book ahead https://www.wild-fire.restaurant/