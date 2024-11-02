Drinkers at one of Sunderland’s most-popular pubs can raise a glass to the fact that smash burgers and fried chicken are back on the menu.

The dishes were a firm favourite during Wild Fire’s time in the kitchen at Ship Isis in Silksworth Row.

JFC chicken tenders and smash burgers from NOBODY. | Sunderland Echo

Such was the popularity of the homegrown pizza brand that in February, owners Josh Wild and Joe Collins, opened the first Wild Fire restaurant in Hanover Place, which has proved a real success and helped breathe new life into Deptford.

And now they’ve bought a food offering back to Ship Isis with the launch of ‘NOBODY.’.

The new brand specialises in smash burgers, one meat and one veggie version, JFC tenders (named after Joe), fries, signature sauces and Wild Fire cookies.

The menu can be ordered for sit in at Ship Isis or take out. | Sunderland Echo

Josh said: “The chicken we did at Ship Isis with Wild Fire built up such a following and when we opened the restaurant a lot of people had been asking about it.

“Ben and Neil from Ship Isis approached us about coming back as an operator as there’s not really anyone doing chicken like that on the market.

“Our smash burgers always did well on match days, so we’ve brought them back too.”

Working with design agency, Founded Design, Josh and Joe came up with the NOBODY. brand, which launched at Ship Isis three weeks ago, with a view to bringing it on to delivery platforms in the future, too.

“We’ve kept the menu simple because we wanted to focus on two types of burger and the JFC tenders, and to do them well every time, “explained Josh.

“We always want to make sure the product is as good as it can be. It’s a fast food product performed at the highest level it can be, at a good price point.”

The brioche burger buns are baked daily by Joe, with the burgers made using a custom blend from De Giorgio butchers in Whitburn.

Brioche buns are made daily by Joe Collins | Sunderland Echo

Meanwhile, Wild Fire has proved more popular than ever after moving to its own restaurant. It joins neighbours The Kings Arms and The Saltgrass, which were recently taken over by the same owners as Ship Isis, to bring back a route of quality pubs down Deptford Bank.

“The more like-minded operators, the better,” said Josh. “Collectively, it’s created a real buzz in the area.”

Wild Fire is often fully booked at peak times, serving up to 200 covers on a Saturday night, and the team are working on being able to accommodate more walk ins.

There's two types of smash burger available | Sunderland Echo

Josh said: “Moving Wild Fire out of the pub meant we could really deliver the full Wild Fire experience as a brand, with our own drinks menu with a full natural wine list, showcasing the sides and desserts we could do as well as pizza, and our own style of service.

“We’re constantly evolving to make it better, we never sit still, and there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that people probably don’t see.”

Once a heavily industrial area, Deptford neighbours the major Riverside development works taking place on the south side of the river.

The new food brand has brought back the popular JFC tenders | Sunderland Echo

The coming years will see 1,000 new homes, comprised of four communities, built on both sides of the river.

Other new additions will include the new Eye Hospital, a new home for the old Eye Infirmary, and a new footbridge which will link the game-changing developments, as well as 1 million square feet of offices and workspace for 8,000 – 10,000 jobs.

As Riverside takes shape, Riverside Park will be created, a green space which includes the valley of Galley’s Gill, both banks of the River Wear and bands of woodland.

“There’s plenty going on in this area and it’s a great place for us to be,” said Josh. “The city has really blown up recently. Now is Sunderland’s time and it feels great to be a part of that.”

:: NOBODY. is available at the Ship Isis Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm-8pm and Saturdays from 12pm-8pm. You can order at the bar for sit in or takeout.