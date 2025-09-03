Once a city without a cinema for almost a year following the collapse of the Empire Cinema chain, Sunderland is now home to arguably one of the best around.

This week marks the completion of the £4m refurbishment of the Omniplex cinema which really ramps up the cinematic experience, from Great Britain’s only fully sofa bed screen to a swanky boutique offering called The Avenue.

The lounge area at the new Omniplex Sunderland | Submitted

It’s been a major investment from Ireland’s biggest cinema group who are expanding their footprint across England, Scotland and Wales.

In a combination of location and Sunderland City Council’s drive and confidence to improve the Sunniside area, Omniplex chose Sunderland for its first, and still the only, North East location.

As improvements have been rolled out over the past six months, the cinema team say they’ve already seen a rise in footfall, with people keen to experience the silver screen in comfort - one of the few places these days where you can really escape from phone screen distractions.

Not just a cinema Sunderland can be proud of, it’s sure to attract people from around the area with its elevated cinema offering.

A cornerstone development in Sunniside, it’s part of a wave of change in this area of town, which has never really reached its full potential. Here’s a round up of some of the other developments happening to help get Sunniside on the up.

Sunniside Social

Indicative CGI image of how 'Sunniside Social' leisure development could look as council looks to fill vacant units.

In May this year, Sunderland City Council unveiled its £1.9m Sunniside Leisure Hub plans.

It features major improvements to the Sunniside Leisure buildings, which currently house Nando’s and in the past have housed businesses including Frankie & Benny’s and Infinity Pizza.

A new brand, Sunniside Social, would also be adopted as the Council seeks to implement a series of ‘longer-term improvements to upgrade the commercial offer and rejuvenate the footfall and vibrancy of the area.’

And it’s already been announced that My Delhi will relocate to the former Frankie & Benny’s site as part of the project.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration, and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunniside is very much an area on the up.

“Over recent years, we’ve seen millions of pounds invested into preserving some of the area’s most historic buildings, numerous bars and restaurants have opened, and it has become home to the National Esports Performance Campus.

“Construction also started earlier this year on the development of the Nile + Villiers community, which will comprise of 75 new homes and new commercial units fronting onto the high street, and we see Sunniside Social – which is situated right in the heart of Sunniside - as being the next big development to increase vibrancy in this part of the city.”

New housing

Work has started on a new housing development set to bring new life to one of Sunderland’s oldest areas. | Sunderland Echo

Work has been forging ahead for the past few months on the Nile + Villiers community, which aims to bring a new housing community to the area, with more people living and working in Sunniside helping to boost its vibrancy.

It will see the creation of 75 homes and 575 sqm of commercial space at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street

Of those 75 homes being built, housing developer-operator, Placefirst, will forward fund the delivery of 65 dwellings which will see them own and manage the private rent homes.

The remaining 10 properties will be sold to local buyers..

The two and three-bedroom new homes will also feature a communal garden.

Meanwhile, a stretch of commercial units will line High Street West and aims to reinstate two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.

Independents giving new life to historic sites

Midnight Pizza Crü owner Dan Shannon in the new restaurant in Sunniside | Sunderland Echo

In recent years, independents have been key to breathing new life into Sunniside with businesses like Sunshine Co-operative, Pop Recs and Sonnys moving into once dilapidated buildings at the far end of High Street West, now home to a vibrant shop, venue and coffee shop. (There’s more announcements expected for that stretch of buildings expected soon, too)

Over the road, the team at Vaux turned the old Lambton House back into a traditional style boozer with the Bridge Hotel Vaults, which recently welcomed pizza restaurant, Midnight Pizza Cru slinging Sicilian and deep pan Detroit pizza pies at the back of the venue.

The dedicated team at Sunderland Soup Kitchen also bring much to the area with Albert’s Place, a kitchen as well as community events space - as well as its neighbouring Funky G second hand shop.

They join longer-running businesses in the Sunniside area, such as Angelo’s, Bar Justice, Manor Bar, Sam’s bar, Diego’s and more, who’ve long been flying the flag for the area.

Much has also been done to create artists spaces in the area, including the renovation of the former Norfolk Hotel into studios, helping give Sunniside an artistic and creative identity separate to that of the city centre.