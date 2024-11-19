Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s new Bridge Hotel Vaults pub has announced its opening hours.

The Bridge Hotel Vaults is back at the old Lambton House | Sunderland Echo

Eighteen months in the making, there’s been much anticipation over the revived Bridge Hotel Vaults at the bottom end of High Street West in Sunniside.

After a soft opening over the weekend to coincide with the city’s Waves Festival, which featured the neighbouring Pop Recs venue, the new pub has announced its regular hours.

Starting from this Thursday, November 21, Drinkers will be able to enjoy a pint of craft beer and more in the pub Thursdays from 3pm to 11pm; Fridays from 12pm to 11pm, Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm and Sundays from 12pm to 6pm.

The pub will also be on open on Tuesday, November 26 from 3pm for those heading to the SAFC / West Brom match.

Beers include a core Vaux range on keg and cask, as well as Guinness, a premium Pilsner, brews from national craft breweries such as Deya and The Kernel, as well as those made on home turf like Wear Beer and North Pier Brew Co.

Wines and spirits are also available.

Putting a traditional style pub back into the site has been a real labour of love for the team at Vaux Brewery, working in partnership with Dan Shannon, co director at Pop Recs.

The pub has been reimagined | Sunderland Echo

As well as complementing events at Pop Recs, the pub has given new life to one of the city centre’s oldest buildings.

Dating back to 1797, the site was built as a grand townhouse for the wealthy Lambton family, becoming a pub in 1820 - lasting almost two centuries - before being used as offices and meeting rooms for the city’s youth offending service from the 1990s.

Though much of its exterior original tiling is still in remarkably good condition, much of the original interior features, including the bar, were long gone when works on the new pub project began.

Working closely with the landlords of the building, PG Arrow Commercial, as well as Alpha Building and Carpentry, the team has reimagined how it once would have looked as a period-style pub, with panelling and Vaux memorabilia.

Much of the original pub tiling remains | Sunderland Echo

Sunniside is set to undergo a wave of investment moving forward.

Over the summer, Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved an application for 75 new homes at a site bound by High Street West, Villiers Street, Coronation Street and Nile Street.

Housing plans for the city centre site have been in the pipeline for some time, with developer TOWN revealing how the transformed site could look and formally submitting planning proposals earlier this year.

The project, referred to as the “Nile + Villiers community”, is supported by Levelling Up Fund investment and aims to reinstate two streets demolished in the 2000s which were historically home to printers, cabinet makers and textile workers.