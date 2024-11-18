13 pictures from Waves Festival as it brings bumper day of music to Sunderland city centre

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:42 GMT

A wave of genre-spanning music made its way through Sunderland city centre on Saturday, November 16.

The all day multi-venue Waves Festival took place over eight venues in the heart of the city, bringing international, national and regional artists together for a day of music. Here’s some highlights.

Headliner Miles Kane (one half of The Last Shadow Puppets) brought his back-catalogue of indie hits to the festival with a red hot performance at The Fire Station.

1. Top of the bill

Headliner Miles Kane (one half of The Last Shadow Puppets) brought his back-catalogue of indie hits to the festival with a red hot performance at The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland's own Dead Wet Things put on one of the most raw and energetic performances of the festival with a blistering set at The Fire Station.

2. Dead good!

Sunderland's own Dead Wet Things put on one of the most raw and energetic performances of the festival with a blistering set at The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Indie rock two-piece Dirty Blonde proved a favourite on the Independent stage.

3. Blonde ambition

Indie rock two-piece Dirty Blonde proved a favourite on the Independent stage. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Red Rum Club has long been on the Waves programmers' wishlist and the Liverpool band didn't disappoint with an incredible set at Independent that had the place bouncing.

4. Pure class

Red Rum Club has long been on the Waves programmers' wishlist and the Liverpool band didn't disappoint with an incredible set at Independent that had the place bouncing. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice