Tomorrow’s the big day! Two years in the making, the major new The 3 Stories venue is ready to welcome diners and drinkers from November 23 with three floors of bars.

As it gets ready for a bumper opening weekend, here’s a first look around this spectacular addition which has given new life to the former JJB Sports building in High Street West, taking it back to its Georgian splendour, whilst giving it a bright future. For our chat with the owners see here.

After two years of building and fit out works, the building on High Street West, which is known for its time as JJB Sports, is now home to three storeys of bars, including a rooftop bar, as well as a dining menu and entertainment stages.

1. New chapter

The 3 Stories opens from Saturday, November 23 after which it will open seven days a week. It will be a bumper weekend at the city’s newest venue, with live music from 1pm, screening of the Sunderland v Millwall match from 3pm, post match entertainment from 5pm, as well as DJ sets and percussion and sax.

2. Opening weekend

The major new venue has been brought to the city by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem, through their Roxborough Plant and Construction firm, in partnership with BCL Properties headed up by Blaine Leathem.

3. Huge investment

The building is filled with original Georgian features including these beams in the new The Library cocktail bar.

4. Making the most of original features

