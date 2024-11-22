As it gets ready for a bumper opening weekend, here’s a first look around this spectacular addition which has given new life to the former JJB Sports building in High Street West, taking it back to its Georgian splendour, whilst giving it a bright future. For our chat with the owners see here.
1. New chapter
After two years of building and fit out works, the building on High Street West, which is known for its time as JJB Sports, is now home to three storeys of bars, including a rooftop bar, as well as a dining menu and entertainment stages. | Sunderland Echo
2. Opening weekend
The 3 Stories opens from Saturday, November 23 after which it will open seven days a week.
It will be a bumper weekend at the city’s newest venue, with live music from 1pm, screening of the Sunderland v Millwall match from 3pm, post match entertainment from 5pm, as well as DJ sets and percussion and sax. | Sunderland Echo
3. Huge investment
The major new venue has been brought to the city by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem, through their Roxborough Plant and Construction firm, in partnership with BCL Properties headed up by Blaine Leathem. | Sunderland Echo
4. Making the most of original features
The building is filled with original Georgian features including these beams in the new The Library cocktail bar. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.