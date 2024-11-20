Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s all hands on deck as Sunderland city centre’s biggest new venue gets ready to open its doors.

The finishing touches are being made at The 3 Stories in High Street West as it prepares to welcome Wearsiders from Saturday, November 23.

The Library cocktail bar at The 3 Stories | Sunderland Echo

Named after The 3 Crowns pub which once occupied the Georgian building, as well as its three storeys - each of which tells a different story - there’s a remarkable amount of detail gone into the project.

What original material could be saved from the building has been, including 300-year-old repurposed timber and repairing the historic ceramic tiles on the Pann Alley side of the venue.

Pann Alley at The 3 Stories | Sunderland Echo

After two years of building and fit out works, the building, which is known for its time as JJB Sports, is now home to three storeys of bars, including a rooftop bar, as well as a dining menu and entertainment stages.

“It’s called The 3 Stories because there’s a story round every corner,” says owner of the building John Curran, who’s given the building a bright new chapter working alongside his daughter Sarah Leathem, through their Roxborough Plant and Construction firm, in partnership with BCL Properties.

The building has been in John’s property portfolio for the past 20 years, but the family firm decided to give it new life when the JJB Sports lease finished.

Everything has been done in house, with Blaine Leathem, of BCL, designing the interiors and bringing over a team of around 200 people from the family’s Roxborough business base in County Tyrone.

Skilled Irish artists Fionntan Fitzgerald and Brian Donaghy have made regular trips across the Irish Sea to hand paint murals throughout the venue, from a giant pint of Guinness and Roker Pier in Pann Alley to a Metro mural in the basement above the actual Metro line and a fairground mural on the wall of the new rooftop bar.

Artists have created a number of murals at the site | Sunderland Echo

It’s been a major investment in Sunderland city centre which has created 60 new full time and part time jobs.

Sarah said they can’t wait for the city to see the finished result.

“I don’t think words can describe how much we are looking forward to opening,” said the businesswoman. “This has been such a family effort and the topic of conversation at our dinner table for such a long time. The fact it’s all coming together now is mind blowing.

“When the JJB Sports contract was up we started looking at the history of the building, starting with Pann Alley, and the fact it had been a pub before and realised what we had here.”

A private hire area on the first floor | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about the new venture, which will also feature a food menu served on the ground floor Storyteller bar, Sarah said: “We have really listened to Sunderland’s feedback on what they wanted from this venue. Breakfasts was a big thing, people wanted one that was available until 1pm and we’ve also put our full fry and veggie fry on all day - as well as gluten-free and vegan options.

“People also asked for a fish finger sandwich so we’ve put a great quality one on the menu. We’ve recruited some really highly-skilled hospitality staff.”

She added: “We’re very adaptable with our business ventures and the concept behind each is the same: to run a good business you need to look after your finances, your staff and your customers.

“Not one member of staff here is on minimum wage because we really want to look after them.”

The team has worked closely with a number of Sunderland businesses including Sunderland Empire, who’ve given the venue some original old theatre posters for the walls and Red Sky Foundation for which they’ve created a Love Heart cocktail, with £1 from each one sold going to the charity.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society has also provided old photographs of the city, some from the Sunderland Echo archive, to tell the story of yesteryear Wearside.

One of the quirkiest features of the new site is the Fairground-themed rooftop bar, which is all weather.

The new rooftop bar is all weather | Sunderland Echo

It features retro fairground seating and features that owner John sourced at auction.

The businessman says it’s been a pleasure to work more closely with the Sunderland community for this venture.

“The Sunderland people have been so welcoming,” he said. “Whether that’s a person having a cup of tea with you and telling you stories of the building to the council, who have been so supportive.

“We are seeking to create a permanent North East entertainment venue here in Sunderland, bringing the heart back to this part of the city.”

Opening weekend

It opens this weekend | Sunderland Echo

The 3 Stories opens from Saturday, November 23 after which it will open seven days a week.

It will be a bumper weekend at the city’s newest venue, with live music from 1pm, screening of the Sunderland v Millwall match from 3pm, post match entertainment from 5pm, as well as DJ sets and percussion and sax.

The venue has been made accessible with a lift between all floors and accessible toilets.

What to expect on each floor

The nightclub on the first floor | Sunderland Echo

The Storyteller - situated on the ground floor, The Storyteller will be an informal bar open to all, serving bar food and snacks, coffees, pints and more, with a live music offering.

- situated on the ground floor, The Storyteller will be an informal bar open to all, serving bar food and snacks, coffees, pints and more, with a live music offering. Pann Alley - The historic Pann Alley, which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago, will make the most of the ornate period glazed tiles which still exist. There will be outdoor pavement seating in this area, which is dog friendly.

- The historic Pann Alley, which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago, will make the most of the ornate period glazed tiles which still exist. There will be outdoor pavement seating in this area, which is dog friendly. Chapters -Upstairs to the first floor, Chapters will be a nightclub area with its own bar. It will also have TV screens for sports and will be part of the match day offering at The 3 Stories. It will also be used for other events.

-Upstairs to the first floor, Chapters will be a nightclub area with its own bar. It will also have TV screens for sports and will be part of the match day offering at The 3 Stories. It will also be used for other events. The Library - Cocktail bar on the second floor under the original beams in the loft space. It also has a stage for live music.

- Cocktail bar on the second floor under the original beams in the loft space. It also has a stage for live music. The Fairground- Rooftop bar accessed via The Library with a fairground theme, decorated with vintage fairground items found at auction. It will have a retractable awning and heaters so will be all weather.

On the menu

Some of the cocktails and desserts on offer | Sunderland Echo

The food menu is broad.

Just some of the options include breakfasts such as French toast, fry ups and muffins from 10am.

Meanwhile, the main menu features options such as meat stottie, cauliflower wings, protein bowl and loaded fries, starting from £5.

There’s also a range of bao buns, pizzas and flatbreads.

A kids menu starts from £3, with desserts from £6.

The cocktail menu has also been revealed featuring classics such as a range of spritzes, espresso Martini, pornstar Martini, mojitos, margaritas, mocktails and more, starting from £8.50.