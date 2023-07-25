Do You Believe In Ghosts? is an “experiential ghost story, unlike anything you have ever experienced before” – and it’s coming to Sunderland.

If you are feeling brave and fancy a haunting night at the theatre, you are dared to go to the show at The Fire Station on Saturday, July 29 at 7.30pm.

Find out all the secrets of what goes on when the theatre goes dark; when the only thing to guide you is the Ghost Light.

The scary Do You Believe In Ghosts? is at The Fire Station on Saturday, August 29 at 7.30pm. Picture, Pawel Spolnicki.

The ghostly stories are of the things that go bump in the night, or the day. The things that just don’t add up – or do they? Stories that you have to take away with you... or try not to.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away?

To be in with a chance of winning a pair; answer the following question: Who was the male star of the 1990 film Ghost?

:: A: Patrick Stewart

:: B: Patrick Swayze

:: C: Patrick Roberts

Email your answer, along with your name, phone number and contact details, to [email protected] by 11pm on Thursday, July 27.

The winner will be notified by email. No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn and usual National World competition rules apply.

For further information on the show, or to book tickets which start at £22, visit www.thefirestation.org.uk.