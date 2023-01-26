The National Theatre’s Odyssey is coming to Sunderland’s Fire Station and features local talent

Reimagined for 2023 with hundreds of community members and artists across the country, the story will be told in episodes across five venues in England.

Sunderland Culture and Empire Theatre, in partnership with the National Theatre, bring the fourth of the five episodes. The Sunderland instalment, The Island of the Sun, is at The Fire Station on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.

It features dozens of community performers who are currently rehearsing the script by local playwright Lindsay Rodden. Other episodes will come from partner organisations in Stoke, Doncaster and Trowbridge in Wiltshire. The Odyssey’s finale is at London’s National Theatre on August 27-29, featuring performers from all four partners.

Some of the 34 community volunteers who will perform an episode of The Odyssey at The Fire Station.

The producers are Sunderland Culture’s Helen Green and the Sunderland Empire’s Anthony Hope.

Helen said: “We’re delighted that rehearsals are under way and that so many local people are involved. Our first meeting was a walk along the beach during which we put Odysseus’ tale into context. We’ve since had two workshops and rehearsals are now properly underway.

“Through this landmark project and ground-breaking partnership with National Theatre, each venue will reimagine The Odyssey, with local community performers telling Odysseus’s story of resilience, loss, healing and hope.”

Director Annie Rigby added: “We have 34 volunteer performers, of all ages and from a diverse range of backgrounds, which is great.

Community volunteers who will perform an episode of The Odyssey at The Fire Station on April 28 and 29.

“Through Lindsay’s writing and the local performers, our episode is going to have an authentic Sunderland voice. There will be lots of singing as well as very physical storytelling in our episode.

“Lindsay has been heavily involved and is incorporating feedback as we go along. It’s a great story well told, which the audience will love.

“It’ll be a stand-alone performance so audiences won’t need to know what comes before or after - and they won’t need to do any homework about Odysseus.”

The Fire Station Auditorium.

Volunteer Val Brown from Grangetown is excited to be involved. The retired town planner and amateur photographer is hoping for a small speaking part and said: “I love singing and dancing and it’s great to feel part of the team.”

Tickets for the Fire Station performance are from £5.50 on the Fire Station’s website.

