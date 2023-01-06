The Little Prince is coming soon to The Fire Station to delight youngsters

Described by the Times as “An artful piece of children’s entertainment without sacrificing adult appeal”, the show will be performed on Tuesday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 8, at the High Street West venue in Sunderland city centre.

The production is based on the world-famous story by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It has been adapted, choreographed and directed by Luca Silvestrini of the London dance company Protein, where he is the artistic director.

The Little Prince won an award at the Fantastic for Families’ Best Family Event Award 2020. It was also nominated in the Best Modern Choreography category at the National Dance Awards in 2021.

The Little Prince is coming to the Fire Station. Picture by Chris Nash.

The story has delighted many children and adults.

Stranded in the desert after crashing his plane, a pilot meets an inquisitive boy, the Little Prince, who tells him a remarkable story of how he left his own tiny asteroid and journeyed through the universe.

The prince then comes face to face with the baffling world of grown-ups, from a king who reigns over nothing to a businessman who obsessively counts the stars; from a mysterious snake to a wise and friendly fox.

With an original score by Frank Moon, design by Yann Seabra and lighting by Jackie Shemesh, the show “invites us to look at the world through one’s heart and to reconnect with our inner child”.

The Little Prince is coming to the Fire Station. Picture by Jane Hobson.

It is musical, moving, funny and with some great dancing for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

The Tuesday performance will start at 4.30pm, while the Wednesday show is at 1.30pm. Tickets are from £8.80 and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Other musical performances coming to The Fire Station in the next few weeks include Chris Difford of Squeeze, Republica, The Sharon Shannon Trio, Northern Sinfonia, Roachford, Gun and the Blazin’ Fiddles.

Comedy includes gigs from stand-ups Hal Cruttenden and Justin Moorehouse.

