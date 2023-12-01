News you can trust since 1873
Pantomime Newcastle: Theatre Royal’s Pinocchio pantomime kickstarts Christmas in sparkling fashion - review

Adventure, singsongs, slapstick and plenty of laughs for the whole family - it can only be the Newcastle Theatre Royal panto!
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT
A visit to the pantomime is a must-do item on many a family’s festive bucket list - and for regular visitors to the Theatre Royal productions down the years, you know the show never disappoints.

Each year brings a different pantomime story and our favourite friendly faces Danny Adams, Clive Webb, Chris Hayward, Mick Potts and more were back for 2023 with a brand-new production; Pinocchio.

The beloved story of toy maker Geppetto (Webb) and his wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy (Adams) has had many reimaginings in the past. But let me be the first to tell you, this feel-good and gag-filled Geordie spin on a classic is one you simply must see.

In the same way a magician does not want to reveal his secrets, there are so many things I want to share about the dazzling production without spoiling the magic for those planning a visit this festive season.

It was a perfect recipe for pantomime success; a plentiful supply of the faithful, favourite jokes that you would expect from this cast, cringe-tastic audience participation (beware if you’re sitting in the stalls!), glittering lights and a truly spectacular number - seriously, it has to be seen to be believed - leading us into the interval.

Singing and stage star Joe McElderry has been a welcome addition to the panto cast in recent years - and his return this year as Jiminy Cricket (“always let your conscience be your guide”) brought some incredible vocal gravitas to proceedings, alongside Amelia Walker as the Blue Faerie.

Chris Hayward and Danny Adams take centre stage at the Theatre Royal pantomime. Picture: Newcastle Theatre Royal/Crossroads Pantomimes.Chris Hayward and Danny Adams take centre stage at the Theatre Royal pantomime. Picture: Newcastle Theatre Royal/Crossroads Pantomimes.
Chris Hayward and Danny Adams take centre stage at the Theatre Royal pantomime. Picture: Newcastle Theatre Royal/Crossroads Pantomimes.
With Adams and Webb marking their 18th Theatre Royal panto in 2023 and many other cast members cementing themselves as audience favourites in past years - Dame Rita, we salute you - it’s safe to say McElderry has become valuable part of the production’s furniture since his first appearance in the 2021 show.

One of my favourite things about this panto is how it walks the line between jokes for the children AND for the grown-ups. There’s something truly delicious about audience members of all ages being in on the gag, even if we’re laughing away at different things.

Danny Adams has surely got to be one of theatre’s most underrated physical comedians. His chemistry with the crowd is like a warm embrace every year and feeling the camaraderie between the tight-knit cast is a real Christmas cherry on top.

Danny Adams and Joe McElderry brought the laughs to Newcastle. Picture: Newcastle Theatre Royal/Crossroads Pantomimes.Danny Adams and Joe McElderry brought the laughs to Newcastle. Picture: Newcastle Theatre Royal/Crossroads Pantomimes.
Danny Adams and Joe McElderry brought the laughs to Newcastle. Picture: Newcastle Theatre Royal/Crossroads Pantomimes.

I wish there were enough column inches to lavish praise on every member of the show but I’ll finish off with some quick-fire clues of things to look out for when you visit for yourself; Geordie Barbie, a rib-cracking cookery class and a hi-spec camera that could have its lens trained on YOU. Also, be prepared for your jaw to drop thanks to a flame-filled, daredevil number from Spark Fire Dance.

In 2024, Adams, Webb and the gang will bring The Little Mermaid to the Theatre Royal. And after the extravaganza of this year’s performance, we’re already counting down to going under the sea.

Pinocchio at Newcastle Theatre Royal runs until Sunday, January 14. Visit the website here for tickets and more information.

