Katie Brace, 26, is to play Jan, one of the Pink Ladies in the musical Grease at the Dominion Theatre from June 2 alongside Louise Redknapp and Jason Donovan.

She already has a string of stage credits to her name, including Tracy Turnblad in the 2022 sell-out run of Hairspray at the Sunderland Empire Theatre.

As well as performing, for the past year Katie has run a business, Katie Brace Creatives (KBC) which uses professionals to teach youngsters who might not otherwise have the opportunity to become involved with theatre.

Robert Wilson Baker, creative assistant at Dance Jam and his students rehearse ahead of their fundraiser at The Peacock on Sunday, April 23. Picture by Ian McClelland.

Some KBC students are soon to progress to prestigious London stage schools including Italia Conti, London Studio Centre and Laine Theatre Arts.

The students are helping themselves by putting on A Night at the Musicals, a cabaret show to be performed in The Peacock in High Street West on Sunday, April 23 at 6pm.

Ticket sales will go towards meeting the cost of living when the young performers begin life in London. Around seven students are expected to benefit from a £2,000 target figure, which will provide a little financial respite in the capital.

In return, Wearside audiences can see the cream of Sunderland’s young talent for £15 per ticket.

Established North East groups and solo artists, including Katie herself, will take to The Peacock’s stage and none are charging for their performances. The show also marks the first anniversary of KBC.

Katie said: “It’s cabaret style, so they have practised loads of different songs from musicals. We also have some amazing raffle prizes, including a two-hour recording session with Ginger Music. A local photographer has offered a photo shoot.

“We nurture these kids and get them ready for drama school. We want to offer a little bit of financial help as well, because it’s all well and good them getting into a drama school, but actually making it past there and funding themselves is expensive.

“I did it myself and luckily my dad was able to help, but some people aren’t in that financial position. We’re just doing our bit.”