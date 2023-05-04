James Hedley’s grandma, Ethel Hedley, worked in the office at the old Roker Park for decades and lived a stone’s throw away in Kelvin Grove.

After SAFC’s glorious win at Wembley in 1973, they brought the cup home to Wearside, but the night before the civic reception in which Bobby Kerr’s team paraded the cup through the streets of the then town, they needed someone to look after the trophy for security reasons.

And that night the responsibility was given to trusted member of staff, Ethel.

James Hedley's family links to SAFC have come full circle

James, who grew up knowing about the night his grandparents looked after the FA Cup, said: “Back then you’d be given the original cup and for some reason it needed looking after that night, but she couldn’t tell anyone.

"That night a group of heavies turned up with the cup under a black shroud and my grandma put it under her bed for safe keeping. My granddad slept no problem, but my grandma said she couldn’t sleep a wink. The next morning, the heavies returned and took it away.

"As a kid I thought it was normal to have the FA Cup visit your grandparents house, but as I got older I realised how special it was, and all the great players who have touched it.”

Years later, James met with Bobby Kerr and Jimmy Montgomery who fondly remembered his late grandma and Jimmy has also signed a Polaroid of James’ granddad, Jimmy, with the FA Cup in their living room in Kelvin Grove.

James Hedley's granddad, Jimmy, with the FA Cup at the family home in Kelvin Grove, Roker

With such a strong family connection to the club, it’s fitting that Washington-born James is now one of six actors bringing to life The Sunderland Story, a new play opening at Sunderland Empire this month, just days after the 50th anniversary of that glorious Wembley win.

Told through music, comedy and emotion, the show follows the highs and lows of being an SAFC fan, taking audiences from the club’s first trophy to the last season’s play-off final win via legendary managers and scorers including Watson, Stokoe, Reid, Cochrane, Campbell, and Gurney.

It follows generations of the Carters, a Sunderland family who’ve followed SAFC since the club began in 1879, through all the trials and tribulations, with their passion for the Black Cats passed on from parent to child throughout the decades.

Rehearsals are in full swing for the production and James says he can’t wait to step on stage as The Busker.

The Sunderland Story cast James Hedley.

"My grandma and my dad, who have now passed, would have loved this,” said James who’s acted in a number of theatre and TV productions including Vera, Hollyoaks and Inspector George Gently.

“There’s such a huge family link for me to the club and I feel such an emotional connection to it. In the play, there’s a song about holding your dad and granddad’s hand on the way to the match and it strikes such a chord.”

He added: "What’s lovely is that it’s not just about football, however, it’s about family and generations of repetition and the family’s links to the club.

"There are few acting jobs which tick every single box, but I knew I had to go for this one. It’s a real privilege to be telling this story.”

The Sunderland Story cast Jayne Mackenzie, Peter Peverley, James Hedley, Joe Caffrey, Jude Nelson and Ainsley Fannen with producer Peter Heckett.