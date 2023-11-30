Sunderland's Fire Station hosting 80s musical extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 1980s are returning to Sunderland.

Children of the 80s - and their children too - can dust down their shoulder pads, plump up the mullets and get down to The Fire Station auditorium on High Street West for an evening of musical nostalgia.

The 80s Live! show pays tribute to some of the biggest and shiniest stars of the decade on Sunday, December 3.

Duran Duran's chart hits Rio and Girls on Film are included in the non-stop hits production, along with chart toppers from the likes of Wham!, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, A-Ha, Tears for Fears, The Human League, The Weather Girls, Cyndi Lauper, B52s and more.

Blending pop and soft rock, as well as Duran Duran 80s anthems, the show also features hit songs Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio and many more frantic favourites from the decade.

Sid Sims, who stars in the two-hour spectacular, says: “Music lovers, it’s time to head down The Fire Station for a night of throwback classic hits as the 80s Live! concert show comes to Sunderland.”

The Echo understands that these girls just wanna have fun.

He promises “the biggest Eighties party show touring the UK”.

Sid added: “We will make you feel ‘shiny and new’ as we travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music.

"It’s the night out you have been dreaming of – so, put your hands together and get into the groove as our live band Electric Dreams brings the sounds of the Eighties back to life.”

Backcombed to perfection, the 80s Live! cast revives the fashion and dance moves from "the decade that taste forgot".

A blitz of dayglo, sequins, corset belts, vinyl, legwarmers, sunglasses, elbow-length gloves, harem pants and bling awaits. You have been warned.

The remaining tickets for the show are available from £32. The show starts at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.