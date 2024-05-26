Sunderland announces plans for World Music Day events to back Music City bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland is aiming to be added to the world’s Music City list

Singer-songwriter Lottie Willis is among those playing at The Fire Station.

Sunderland celebrates World Music Day on Friday, June 21 with a series of performances from the city’s rising stars - supporting the bid to attain Music City status.

Wearside marks the day with Sunderland Music City Roots, a showcase for young and emerging talent from the city and the wider North East.

The day will be hosted at The Fire Station as a launch event of a year-long programme aimed supporting upcoming musicians. This will include support slots for acts at the venue and opportunities to perform at other music festivals and events.

Sunderland Music City Roots is a strand of the city’s bid to become a globally-recognised music hub.

A citywide partnership led by the Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust aims to brand Sunderland a Music City, joining the worldwide Music City network.

The Fire Station performances on World Music Day begin at noon with a free, but ticketed, showcase for secondary school ensembles, who will benefit perform on the venue's stage.

In the evening The Fire Station hosts emerging talent from: Sunderland College, Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), Young Musicians Project, Northern Roots, The Glasshouse and The Bunker.

Red Remedy, a five-piece alternative pop rock group, will represent the college. Led by Maddy Storey’s mesmerizing vocals, the band’s sound combines alternative rock, indie and punk.

Northern Roots has MC Fabz, a cultural organisation and charity specialising in developing and promoting North East roots music, while the Sunderland-based Young Musicians Project presents Lottie Willis, a singer-songwriter already making waves.

The Glasshouse has Teesside’s Jodie Nicholson, a writer and producer who has just released her second album Safe Hands.

The Bunker has Celadore, alias of Sunderland musician Rachael Small, a singer-songwriter known for infectious piano ballads.

The evening starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and can be booked at www.thefirestation.org.uk.

Busker performances, between 11am-2.45pm, are at: High Street West, Park Lane, Market Square, Fawcett Street, The Bridges and Fire Station.

Performers will include singers, choirs, musicians and a group from Together for Children.

