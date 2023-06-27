News you can trust since 1873
A medley of 9 old music scenes from Wearside

From steel drums to Musical Youth - it's a retro tribute to Wearside music scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

Make Music Day on June 21 encourages people to celebrate music in all its forms.

We are doing just that with a look back at 9 Echo tuneful scenes.

We've got the Summer Streets Festival in 2014, the Prospect Row Mission putting on a show in 1980, folk music in Washington with the Davey Lamp group in 1979, and a performance of The Boyfriend in Thompson Park in 1973.

Enjoy!

Sunderland retro scenes that may strike a chord. Have a look.

1. Sunderland retro scenes that may strike a chord. Have a look.

Sunderland retro scenes that may strike a chord. Have a look.

Was it really 50 years ago? Sunderland Community Association Combined Amateur Operatic Society's production of The Boyfriend in 1973.

Brothers from Sunderland, Bob and Alf Pearson were a musical variety double act and here they are in 1977.

Washington group, the Davey Lamp, at the town's first jazz and folk music festival in 1979.

