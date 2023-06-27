Make Music Day on June 21 encourages people to celebrate music in all its forms.
We are doing just that with a look back at 9 Echo tuneful scenes.
We've got the Summer Streets Festival in 2014, the Prospect Row Mission putting on a show in 1980, folk music in Washington with the Davey Lamp group in 1979, and a performance of The Boyfriend in Thompson Park in 1973.
Undefined: related
1. Sunderland retro scenes that may strike a chord. Have a look.
Sunderland retro scenes that may strike a chord. Have a look.
2. Was it really 50 years ago? Sunderland Community Association Combined Amateur Operatic Society's production of The Boyfriend in 1973.
Was it really 50 years ago? Sunderland Community Association Combined Amateur Operatic Society's production of The Boyfriend in 1973.
3. Brothers from Sunderland, Bob and Alf Pearson were a musical variety double act and here they are in 1977.
Brothers from Sunderland, Bob and Alf Pearson were a musical variety double act and here they are in 1977.
4. Washington group, the Davey Lamp, at the town's first jazz and folk music festival in 1979.
Washington group, the Davey Lamp, at the town's first jazz and folk music festival in 1979.