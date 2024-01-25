Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East punks The Undaclass take to the Roker stage at 6.30pm.

The Roker Punk Festival is back and bigger than ever. The day of music from bands across the country is Saturday, February 24 at the Roker Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East has always had a renowned punk scene and 10 bands will play the sea front venue between noon and 11pm. Tickets are just £5 and ticket holders can come and go as they please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be stalls, a couple of which will be run by record companies As well as music, food and drink will be available throughout and there will be a raffle.

The punk festival is one of a number of events that the hotel's new management has lined up for 2024. It has been organised by Tony Godfrey and Allie McCormick of Purplegirl's Punk Rock Promotions.

Allie said: "Last year was a roaring success. It was really well attended. All the bands enjoyed it too and it ran really smoothly. It's a lovely venue and has a few different bars. There's food available too.

"Last year it was in the summer. This time it will be February, but the sea front is still a nice place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will probably be about six stalls. There's a craft stall, a lass who engraves on slate, somebody who makes their own purses and bags from scratch and a couple of lads who have just started out designing their own T-shirts.

North East band Responsa kick off the event at 12.30pm.

"There could be more. The stalls are £10 each.

"A couple of record companies want to have stalls. They've got their own bands on, but want to promote their company. They're local and up-and-coming."

"We had 19 bands wanting to play without us even asking. Bands from Scotland, Blackpool and London wanted to play. Unfortunately we couldn't accommodate them all.

"This is why we're looking at two separate events; this one and maybe again in the autumn."

All the bands perform their own material. The line up is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 12.30pm is Responsa, 1.30pm The Inklings, 2.30pm The Hate, 3.30pm Yesterday’s Heroes, 4.30pm Sadistic Slobs, 5.30pm The Fauves, 6.30pm The Undaclass, 7.30pm Dagger & The Pits, 8.30pm The Band For Disease Control & Prevention and 9.30pm The Hangmen.