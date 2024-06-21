Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK's best loved singer-songwriters, Gabrielle, is to perform at Durham Cathedral later this summer with tickets on sale now.

Gabrielle performs at Durham Cathedral on Saturday, July 20. | 3rd party

The Londoner released her eighth studio album, A Place In Your Heart, in May and was soon back in the charts.

She has been recording music since her debut single Dreams reached number one on 1993. She also reached the top with Rise, while her other hits include Out of Reach, Give Me a Little More Time and When a Woman.

The singer will perform at the North East's greatest landmark on Saturday, July 20 at 7.30pm.

Gabrielle said: “I really loved writing and recording the songs for this new album with Ian Barter. I hope you enjoy the record as much as I did making it and thank you for letting me have A Place In Your Heart for the last 30 years.”