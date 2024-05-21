Fire Station to host North East favourites the Pitman Poets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Expect superb musicianship, brilliant singing, storytelling – and lots of laughs’

A night of songs, stories, humour and humanity comes to Sunderland audiences this weekend, when the Pitmen Poets Re-Union Tour arrives at The Fire Station.

The ‘Poets’ feature Lindisfarne singer and songwriter Billy Mitchell, Warhorse songman Bob Fox, award-winning songwriter Jez Lowe and master of Tyneside song Benny Graham.

The show is on Saturday, May 25 at 7.30pm. The audience can expect stories and anecdotes embedded in the region, with songs written and/or performed by some of the North East’s most respected musicians.

Billy spent much of the 1970s touring Europe with folk-rockers Jack the Lad, before becoming half of comedy duo Maxie & Mitch.

When Lindisfarne knocked on his door in 1996, he fronted the band until they retired in 2003. Continuing to perform solo and with his band, he has more recently been touring The Lindisfarne Story with friend and Lindisfarne co-founder and drummer Ray Laidlaw.

Bob has twice been nominated as Folk Singer of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Through his masterful interpretation of traditional and contemporary songs, he became a favourite on the national and international folk circuit.

Recently he played the role of Songman in The National Theatre’s West End production of Warhorse and in the UK, Ireland and South Africa touring production.

Jez, from Easington Colliery, is a much-covered and much-travelled songwriter and singer, with around 20 albums to his name, as well as a long-running role as a principle writer for the award-winning BBC series, The Radio Ballads.

His latest album, The Ballad Beyond, was released in 2023, to much acclaim.

Benny served his musical apprenticeship in the folksong clubs of the North East, developing a love of rural songs, and the music which grew from the heavy industries of coal, steel and shipbuilding.

Following years working in the UK and Europe as a solo performer, he has recently worked as an actor and songwriter.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “Separately, these four are wonderful performers in their own right, but put them together at a north east venue and you’re in for a very special night. Expect superb musicianship, brilliant singing, storytelling – and lots of laughs.”