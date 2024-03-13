Clannad star's St Patrick's show at Sunderland's Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moya Brennan

The First Lady of Celtic Music is heading to The Fire Station to help celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

BAFTA-winning Moya Brennan, who rose to fame as the voice of legendary Irish group Clannad, plays the High Street West venue on Friday, March 15, as part of its celebration of St Patrick’s Day two days later.

After 50 years together, Clannad completed an emotional farewell tour with their sell-out concert in Dublin in February 2023. Now Moya has picked up her solo career.

Her live solo shows promise "all the musicality and power of Clannad, but with added intimacy", paying homage to her vibrant traditional Irish heritage and her grasp of contemporary forms.

In October 2019 Moya received the RTE Radio Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement presented to her by (Irish) President Michael D Higgins who said that “her name would be forever etched in the history of Irish music.”

Clannad was formed in 1970 in County Donegal, by Moya and her siblings Ciaran and Pol and their twin uncles Noel and Padraig Duggan.

The band received critical and popular acclaim, not least for their Theme from Harry's Game in 1982.

Clannad sold 15 million records worldwide and won a string of awards, including a BAFTA, Ivor Novello and a Grammy in 1998. Sister Enya joined Clannad for a time before pursuing her own successful career.

Moya’s solo career has continued that success with nine solo albums to date, two of which were Grammy nominated.

Her daughter Aisling and son Paul are in her band, along with remarkable harpist Cormac De Barra and violinist Clare Friel.

Moya’s career to date includes 25 albums, numerous film scores; notably The Last of the Mohicans and King Arthur, alongside Hans Zimmer. She has sung with many established artists, including The Chieftains, Robert Plant, Bruce Hornsby, Michael McDonald, Shane McGowan and Bono.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We thrilled and excited to be hosting such an iconic artist. Her music transcends genres and the fact she’s coming so close to St Patrick’s Day will give her performance an extra resonance.”

St Patrick's Day at The Fire Station will feature Guinness Yorkshire Puddings, with the day's soundtrack a curated playlist of Irish music.