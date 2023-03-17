News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
2 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
6 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
7 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
8 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
9 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
St Patrick's Day 2023 in The Saltgrass, Sunderland.
St Patrick's Day 2023 in The Saltgrass, Sunderland.
St Patrick's Day 2023 in The Saltgrass, Sunderland.

11 pictures of people enjoying St Patrick's Day celebrations in Sunderland

Folk in Sunderland have been celebrating all things Irish as the city marked St Patrick’s Day.

By Ross Robertson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:53 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:53 GMT

The Saltgrass in Deptford, which claims to have the best-poured Guinness in Sunderland, was among them.

Saltgrass customers Paul Bennett, bar worker Edan Flanagan and Keith Graydon celebrate St Patrick's Day.

1. Saltgrass customers Paul Bennett, bar worker Edan Flanagan and Keith Graydon celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Saltgrass customers Paul Bennett, bar worker Edan Flanagan and Keith Graydon celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales
Saltgrass customers Joe Harrison and his wife Patricia from Fullwell celebrate St Patrick's Day which also falls on Patricia's birthday.

2. Saltgrass customers Joe Harrison and his wife Patricia from Fullwell celebrate St Patrick's Day which also falls on Patricia's birthday.

Saltgrass customers Joe Harrison and his wife Patricia from Fullwell celebrate St Patrick's Day which also falls on Patricia's birthday. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales
Herbert Lozada celebrates the special day.

3. Herbert Lozada celebrates the special day.

Herbert Lozada celebrates the special day. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales
Suzanne Donkin and Eleina Crawford enjoy the day at the Saltgrass.

4. Suzanne Donkin and Eleina Crawford enjoy the day at the Saltgrass.

Suzanne Donkin and Eleina Crawford enjoy the day at the Saltgrass. Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3