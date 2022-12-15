The countdown to Christmas is continuing and with the big day nearly here Empire Cinema in Sunderland is getting into the spirit by showing festive films throughout December. From new releases to old favourites, there are plenty of films to keep families entertained this December.

A pop-up cinema has also been announced for Keel Square from Saturday, December 17.

Which Christmas films are being shown at Sunderland’s Empire Cinema in 2022?

There is plenty going on across the site throughout mid December. When it comes to new releases, Violent Night, a 2022 comedy/action release is now in cinemas and is being shown two times per day from Friday, December 16, and four times in the days before then. Starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Santa Claus, the film has been given a 15 certificate.

Old classics are also making a return to the big screen with Home Alone getting one viewing per day over the next week while 2003 release Elf, starring Will Ferrell, is also being put back into cinemas.

Will Ferrell will also be hitting screens as part of his new Festive feature Spirited, appearing alongside Ryan Reynolds. The 2022 release has one viewing per day in the build up to the Christmas holidays.

Heading back to the classics, a Christmas staple for many, The Muppets Christmas Carol, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Christmas and Sunderland’s cinema is preparing for one showing per day from Friday, December 16.

Something else returning to the big screen is The Grinch. The 2018 animated telling of the story is set to hit screens from Friday, December 16, and will get one showing per day for the following week. with two showings on Monday, December 19, Tuesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 22.

When is Sunderland’s Empire Cinema open over Christmas?

