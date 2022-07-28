The famous 'baby challenge' returned to Love Island as the couples enter the final race for the cash prize

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only four days until the final, the numbers of couples left are decreasing, with Danica and Jamie the latest to leave the villa following a public vote.

It was a bittersweet moment for Danica and while it was sad to see her go, it’s great to see she’s finally found her man after a rocky time in the villa.

The house seems a lot quieter without Danica already - she was full of energy and brought a great vibe - but hopefully she and Jamie can make a go of things on the outside.

Adam with the baby.

With only five couples left, the final is drawing closer and, judging from past series, we can expect to see another couple go before Monday’s episode, but who could it be?

Last night saw the return of the famous baby challenge which, as usual, didn’t disappoint, as the Islanders were thrown in at the deep end, acting as parents for the day.

Waking to the sound of crying babies, the Islanders each chose their ‘children’ and the couples went off together to bond with their new arrivals and give them a name.

However it was the dads who became the hands-on parents, as the girls headed out for a brunch date together, leaving all responsibilities to the men, while they sipped prosecco and nibbled cheese and salami.

The boys made great dads and managed to take good care of the babies while the girls were away.

Davide showed his comical side as he took the baby to the girls dressing room and put make up on her to resemble Ekin-Su.

The challenge ended with some family fun as they enjoyed a baby disco and pass the parcel, before Dami and Indiyah were crowned the best parents of the baby challenge.