Directed by Kim Hopkins, the funny and moving film concerns Bradford Movie Makers efforts to remake a classic movie. The film will be screened at 7pm on Thursday, August 31 at the newly revamped Arts Centre Washington (ACW).

This will be followed on October 20 by the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival 2023.

Matt Blyth, culture and heritage Officer at Sunderland Culture, said: “Sunderland Shorts has been dedicated to bringing the best short films to the North East since 2015, and this year is their biggest celebration of cinema yet.

“The day’s screenings not only showcase the best new filmmakers from across the country and around the world, but the festival also proudly champions extraordinary local screen talent.”

On Thursday, December 14, ACW will screen Hollowed Ground, a new documentary from Lonely Tower Media to commemorate 30 years since the last colliery closed.

This is a brand new documentary about mining in the North East released to mark 30 years since the 1993 closure of the Wearmouth Colliery, which stood on the site now occupied by the Stadium of Light.

Using newly filmed narratives from the people who still live in the pit towns and villages of “old” County Durham, the film tells the story of what it really means to grow up in a community ruled by coal; and what happens to those communities when the digging stops.

Matt added: “Our film programme in particular has something a bit different.

“This Autumn we are excited to host our first screening as part of the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, as well as a screening of A Bunch of Amateurs with Sunderland Film Club and the premier of Hollowed Ground by Lonely Tower.”

Meanwhile, in Arts Centre Washington’s Granary exhibition space, the Sunderland Indie will present Gaslit between Tuesday, October 3 and Saturday, November 11.

The exhibition will invite visitors to delve into the complex psychological phenomenon of “gaslighting”, shedding light on its insidious nature and the impact it has on individuals and society as a whole.