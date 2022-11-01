After a hugely successful summer which capped off an incredible career, Sunderland-born Jill Scott is set to return to the public eye once again this winter as she heads to the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here jungle.

Born and raised in Sunderland, the former footballer was part of the historic England team who won the UEFA Women’s European Championships this year.

When did Jill Scott retire from football?

Jill Scott joins I'm A Celebrity: Who is the former footballer set to head into the ITV jungle? (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott only retired from playing in August 2022 but will be in front of the TV cameras again before the end of the year.

What clubs has Jill Scott played for?

The 35 year-old started her career playing for Sunderland in 2004 after starting at the grassroots level for Boldon Girls. She then moved to Everton in 2006 before making the short trip to a hugely successful Manchester City in 2013, where she remained until the end of her career this year.

During her time in Manchester, Scott also spent two loan spells at Everton and Aston Villa.

She has won four FA Cups as well as the top league cup in England on four occasions. Scott was also part of the Manchester City team which won the Women’s Super League in 2016.

How many England caps has Jill Scott received?

With 161 caps, Jill Scott is the second most capped England player in history across men and women. She made her debut for the senior squad back in 2006 after captaining the Under 19s team for over a year and became a familiar face in the team quickly, making the 2007 World Cup team one year later.

Over the 161 appearances Scott created some memorable moments, scoring the winning goal against the Netherlands Netherlands in the EURO 2009 semi-final and one of the goals to secure England’s place at the 2019 World Cup. These are two of the 27 international goals to her name.

Did Jill Scott play for England in the EURO 2022 final?