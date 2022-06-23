Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They should install a revolving door at the villa – with all the comings and goings villa this week, it’s getting hard to keep track of who’s there and who’s not.

We started the week saying goodbye to Remi, but little did the islanders know two more people would be leaving the villa soon after.

The public were asked to vote for their top boy and favourite girl, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped.

Antigoni and Charlie

Once again, the islanders gathered round the fire pit to discover which two islanders would be the latest to wheel their cases out.

Tasha, Amber and Ekin-Su were in the bottom three for the girls, while Andrew, Jay and Ikenna were ranked lowest among the boys.

It was an intense moment for islanders, but as the texts pinged through it was revealed Amber and Ikenna were being dumped.

The pair said their goodbyes, but it was a bittersweet moment for Dami and Indiyah, who had both recently discovered their own connection.

With Amber and Ikenna gone, it allowed them the freedom to get to know each other and explore a potential relationship.

And they did not waste time – the next night the couple shared a passionate kiss during the challenge and it’s clear there are real sparks between the pair.

But just as the islanders settled down for another day in the villa, they were surprised by blonde bombshell Antigoni, who received a warm welcome by the boys and girls.

Shortly after her arrival, the singer received a text instructing her to pick three boys for a date, choosing Jay, Dami and Davide.

Returning to the villa for a debrief with the girls, she revealed the most flirtatious banter was with Jay - much to Ekin-Su’s dismay.

As if one bombshell wasn’t enough, new boy Charlie appeared at the end of the episode, introducing himself to the girls as the boys watched on from the terrace.

It seems the 28-year-old caught the attention of Ekin-Su and judging by tonight’s episode she once again finds herself in the middle of drama.