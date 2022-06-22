Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryhope CC, based on Ryhope Street South, is to stage the event over the weekend of July 2 and 3 with 19 beers and six ciders for drinkers to try. For those who don’t fancy real ale and cider, there’s a gin and Prosecco bar, with the usual lagers in the club house.

More than half of the ales are supplied by local breweries including Maxim, Darwin, Vaux and Wylam.

Doors open at noon on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. On the Saturday from 3pm there will be live bands including: Days of Speed, The Ska Souls and Big Sigh and the Yawns. Sunday’s bands include Slingshot.

Ryhope CC is preparing for its beer and music festival. Officials, from left, Harry Barnes, Sid Lawrence, Steve Johnson and secretary Alan Mason.

Attendees must be at least 12. Soft drinks are available as is food including burgers, curries and chilli. There will also be security on hand.

Money raised will go straight back into the club to help meet costs which run into thousands: insurance, ground rent to the council, equipment, kits, umpires and officials.

The club, run entirely by volunteers, also needs to improve changing facilities and erect more secure fencing.

Ryhope CC secretary Alan Mason said: “We’re a grass roots club, we play in the Durham & North East Cricket League, the Hetton Lyons Sunday League and the Durham Cricket Board Junior League.

“We run four senior teams, four children’s teams and we also run girls’ softball and cricket; Durham Allstars for four to nine year-olds. We’re mainly self-funding.

“Although we’ve got a club house in the ground, it’s not ours. So all the funds we raise ourselves. We have good sponsors, but it’s getting harder and harder.

“This year as a fundraiser we’ve decided to dip our toe in the water and see if we can do a beer festival, to raise money in one fell swoop rather than try to rely on 10 or 15 different little things.

“So we’re having the beer, cider and music festival. People will have a great time.”