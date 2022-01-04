Pinocchio set to finish the panto season in style this January

Pinocchio will be staged this month

Panto season isn’t quite over as Dryburn Theatrical Workshop prepare to return to the stage at Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street this January with their new magical pantomime, Pinocchio.

In the show, Geppetto, an old toy maker, always longed for a son of his own. One starry night, with a little help from the Blue Fairy and a cheeky little cricket, his wish came true and his latest puppet, Pinocchio, came to life.

But the magical puppet with no strings catches the eye of the evil showman Stromboli who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the enchanted toy. With the help of Dame Mamma Mia and her hapless son Lampwick from the local pizzeria, will Pinocchio learn in time what it

l to r, Clare Archer as Pinocchio, Lee Passmoor as Dame Mamma Mia, and Lawrence Clark as Geppetto. Photo by Iain Patterson

takes to be a ‘real boy?’

Lee Passmoor, chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “This fabulous new version of the classic story Pinocchio has been specially written for Dryburn Theatrical Workshop by Gateshead-born writer and star of Sunderland Empire’s Snow White pantomime, Tom Whalley. Pinocchio the pantomime is a non-stop roller coaster ride of adventure, laughter, music and magic for all the family.”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together a talented local cast, impressive productions and loyal audiences from across Durham, Chester-le-Street and the North East.

The theatre group has been staging productions for 40 years and has around 70 members, aged 11 and upwards.

Show times are at 7.15pm Thursday 13th and Friday 14th January 2022, 6.30pm Saturday 15th January, with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th January at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street.

A relaxed performance will also be held on Wednesday 12th January for adults and children with learning difficulties, autism or sensory communication disorders.

Tickets are £9 for all on the Thursday, and £10 for adults and £9 for children and concessions Friday to Sunday, with reductions on block bookings available. Tickets can be booked on 0191 388 3362 / 07468 607420 or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dryburntheatricalworkshop