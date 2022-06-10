Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Culture, which supports the arts in the city, is to stage an exhibition called Bright Lights: Remixed.

They are inviting artists who have had their work displayed in previous Youth Arts Exhibitions at Arts Centre Washington (ACW) to submit exhibits, old or new.

The exhibition is being curated by Celebrate Different Collective, a group of young people aged 13-25 from across Sunderland, who co-produce and run their own cultural events, work with artists and learn new practical skills, all supported by Sunderland Culture.

Members of the Celebrate Different Collective, from left, Laura Clark, Georgie Donkin, Anya Devonport and Emily Findlay and Jennie Lambert, public engagement and learning manager at Sunderland Museums and Heritage Service.

The group has already begun shortlisting for the exhibition. The organisers would like to hear from artists who have featured in past Bright Lights events at ACW.

Their work will be displayed in the Special Exhibitions Gallery in the Museum & Winter Gardens from September 17, to October 29.

Matt Blyth, ACW audience development officer, said: “The Youth Arts Exhibition has been a staple at our venue for about 25 years and has been under the Bright Lights brand for about five years.

“Over the years we’ve had some fantastic submissions from young people from across Wearside, and we’ve enjoyed giving them the platform their artwork deserves.

“The Bright Lights: Remixed exhibition is a perfect opportunity to showcase the very best talent in the city. We have some of the artwork exhibited over the years; but we’d love to hear from artists who’ve featured in the Youth Art Exhibition in the past.

“We’d love to hear about their journeys as artists and perhaps feature any new work in Bright Lights: Remixed. It could be young people we’ve featured in the past have gone on to college or university to do art, or have even carved careers as artists.

“Artists from our past should visit www.sunderlandmuseum.org.uk and submit their details on our Bright Lights Remixed online form. The final date for submissions is Friday 22 July.’’

Sunderland Culture say this year’s Bright Lights: Youth Arts Festival “was bigger and better than ever”, featuring a full week of special events at Arts Centre Washington.