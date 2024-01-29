Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruce Springsteen tribute act NE Street Band are among the highlights at ACW this spring.

A programme of drama, music, comedy, exhibitions and films make up a busy spring programme at Arts Centre Washington (ACW).

Thursday, March 14 sees Enid Blyton: Noddy, Big Ears and Lashings of Controversy a one-woman play starring Liz Grand as the author who sold 600 millions books, despite all her work being widely banned for many years. The play is suitable for those aged 13 and over.

Austen’s Women: Lady Susan based on Jane Austen’s first full-length work, features memorable characters all played by Rebecca Vaughan on Thursday, April 11.

We’re Not Going Back, a musical comedy about three resilient sisters determined to set up a branch of Women Against Pit Closures is on Thursday, March 21.

On Thursday, April 4 there's The Not So Big Bad Wolf, a play for young children based on the adventures of Little Red, who has a basketful of magic and mayhem to help her against her old enemy.

Thursday, April 25 brings Limelight, a musical play based on the Victorian stage star Julia St George.

For children, BalletLORENT bring their magical world of The Velveteen Rabbit on April 18. Toys come to life through the magic of storytelling, music and dance.

The National Theatre brings its national youth festival, NT Connections, between May 1 and 5; 10 new plays commissioned for young people to perform.

Music comes from former Iron Maiden member Tony Moore on Saturday, February 3. The multi-instrumentalist and singer songwriter also played piano for Meatloaf and Cutting Crew.

An mix of 10CC and ELO, 10CCLO, perform on Friday, March 15 performing hits from both bands.

Saturday, March 30 sees The NE Street Band covering the hits of Bruce Springsteen.

Swing band dance night with The Bright Street Band is on Saturday, April 20). Acoustic McCartney and Sting on Friday, June 28 features solo interpretations of Paul McCartney’s hits with the Beatles and Wings and from Sting’s solo albums.

The programme of films includes a Saturday afternoon family film club, heritage reels, a young people's programme and inclusive dementia-friendly screenings.

Sunderland Film Club screens contemporary documentaries including Stories We Tell on Thursday, February 29, Flee; Thursday, March 28 and Minding the Gap; Wednesday, April 24.

Wednesday matinees include Typist Artist Pirate King, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret and The Miracle Club. Dementia friendly screenings include Summer Holiday, Mamma Mia and Grease.

Family Film Club screenings, with fun activities to take part in beforehand, include The Witches, Matilda and Labyrinth.

Exhibitions include the Bright Lights: Youth Arts Exhibition, opening this Friday, February 2 followed by Bright Lights: Youth Arts Festival; Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24.

This year’s festival features performances, screenings, displays and workshops all created by young people. Members of Washington Youth Theatre and Right Track Music Project will be taking to the stage to perform, there will also be a series of workshops for and led by young people.

There are a number of other exhibitions.