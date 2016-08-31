Sunderland author pens Coronation Street colouring book

A Sunderland author has been painting the cobbles red for a Coronation Street colouring book.

Glenda Young has written the book to give readers the opportunity to colour in key scenes from over 55 years of the iconic show.

Elsie Tanner in first episode

The Official Colouring Book features 45 line artworks of the soap’s most memorable scenes, brought to life with a description and the original picture from the archives.

Each artwork’s description has been written by Glenda, who first became officially involved with the show while studying for her University of Sunderland journalism degree when she was asked by ITV to join the Coronation Street press team on a work placement.

She has gone on to pen many books about the show and is editor of the Coronation Street fan site.

“As a life-long Coronation Street fan, it was a privilege to be asked by ITV to work on another of their official Coronation Street books,” she said. “I hope Corrie fans have as much fun reading the text in this new book as I had writing it. I think I might be the only person in the world to have written a colouring book.

The famous Coronation Street cat

“The show has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m editor of the Coronation Street Blog, a fan website which attracts half a million Corrie fans every month.”

The new book brings together memorable characters and classic storylines from the very beginning through to the present day, making it a potted history of the show.

It also offers a chance to relive some of the most explosive events including Richard Hillman plunging the car into the canal, Mike Baldwin dying in Ken’s arms, and the tram crash of 2010.

Fan favourites are also celebrated with pages dedicated to Fred Elliott, Bet Lynch, and even the Coronation Street Cat.

Bet Gilroy

Following her work placement, Glenda was commissioned to update the official Coronation Street Novel in 2008, and again in 2010 when it was published as the Coronation Street Saga. In 2010 she wrote a number of articles for Coronation Street’s official 50th anniversary magazine, and has also written freelance for the official Coronation Street website.

In 2015 ITV commissioned Glenda to pen the official book Deirdre: A Life on Coronation Street, and she has also written Coronation Street companion books including A Perfect Duet: The Diary of Roy and Hayley Cropper; Norman Bates with a Briefcase – the story of Richard Hillman on Coronation Street, and The Little Book of Carla Connor, a decade in the life of a soap queen.

Glenda, who is originally from Sunderland, graduated in 2001 with First Class Honours and a prize for excellence in communication, and during her degree her personal website, a spoof tabloid paper, was shortlisted for The Guardian Student Media Awards.

•Produced by Octopus Publishing Group, Coronation Street: The Official Colouring Book is on sale from September 22, and available to pre-order from Amazon at here.