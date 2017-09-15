Stereophonics announce North East tour date

Stereophonics have announced a major UK arena tour, including a North East date.

Following the release of new album Scream Above the Sounds, the Welsh rockers will play Metro Radio Arena on Monday, March 12, 2018.

Twenty years after their debut Word Gets Around, Stereophonics’ tenth studio album, which will be released on October 27, follows Keep The Village Alive which went straight to No.1 when it was released in 2015.

Scream Above The Sounds was primarily recorded in the band’s base in west London with a further session at RAK Studios.

The tour announcement follows a busy summer for the band, which has seen them headline Kendal Calling, as well as sets at Y Not Festival and Victorious Festival.

Stereophonics consists of founding members Kelly Jones (vocals/guitar) and Richard Jones (bass) along with Adam Zindani (guitar) and Jamie Morrison (drums). Long-term keyboardist Tony Kirkham joins the band for live shows.

•Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 22 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.