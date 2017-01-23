Maxïmo Park announce tour to promote their new album

North East indie-rockers Maxïmo Park today announced an 11-date tour to promote their forthcoming album.

The band are due to release Risk To Exist, their sixth studio album, on 21 April.

It will be backed by a tour which kicks off in Birmingham on Friday, 5 May.

The North East leg is at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Saturday, 6 May, with tickets going on sale on Friday from www.maximopark.com.

The full list of dates is:

Fri 5 May: Birmingham O2 Institute

Sat 6 May: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mon 8 May: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Tue 9 May: Glasgow O2 ABC

Wed 10 May: Sheffield Leadmill

Fri 12 May: London Royal Festival Hall

Sat 13 May: Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

Mon 15 May: Cambridge Junction

Tue 16 May: Cardiff Tramshed

Wed 17 May: Falmouth Princess Pavillion

Fri 19 May: Manchester Albert Hall

Maxïmo frontman Paul Smith said: "The album is, ultimately, about empathy. Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society.

"There's a questioning of power throughout, and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality.

"Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before.

"The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

Risk To Exist was recorded completely live in Wilco’s studio in Chicago, in autumn 2016. The title track has already been released as the lead track from the album.

Maxïmo Park are Paul Smith (vocals), Duncan Lloyd (guitar), Lukas Wooller (keyboards) and Tom English (drums).