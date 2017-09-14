Line-up announced for DFDS North Sea Sounds cruises

Get ready to rock the boat - DFDS has announced the return of its North Sea Sounds music mini cruises.

Martha and the Vandellas and New Order’s Peter Hook have been lined up for this year’s series of two-night cruises, which sees the ferry operator’s Newcastle-Amsterdam ships transformed into floating concert venues.

Martha and the Vandellas

Co-organised by Newcastle’s Jumpin Hot Club, the first of the cruises, departing on Friday, November 3, will feature Martha and the Vandellas, Voices of Virtue Choir, Nige Brown and Toma & Tiza DJ sets

Known for a string of iconic hits during the 1960s, including Heat Wave, Nowhere to Run and Dancing in the Street, American Motown group Martha and the Vandellas was founded in 1952 with Martha Reeves as the lead singer.

Having been backing vocalists for Marvin Gaye prior to signing a contract as a stand-alone group, the band have since received international acclaim and are listed in Rolling Stone’s 100 Immortal Artists.

Martha will also be joined on board by the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir – a collection of singers from local churches in the North East of England, who will be performing a mix of both classic soul and contemporary songs including a cover of Sam Cooke’s famous A Change is Gonna Come.

Also performing on November 3 will be Nige Brown, one of the most sought after Northern soul DJs who has played major venues across the world, along with Toma and Tizer and from the Netherlands Big Boss Man and Wicked Jazz Sounds.

Next up, the cruise departing on Friday, November 17, will feature New Order’s Peter Hook, Kraak & Smaak and Hacienda DJs.

One of the founding members of iconic British bands Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook formed Peter Hook & The Light in 2010, forging a new sound whilst paying tribute to the music which defied boundaries and shook up the industry during the 70s and 80s.

During the sets Hooky will be playing through their respective Substance albums, covering a mix of some of each band’s most instantly recognisable classics, including Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart and New Order’s Ceremony, as well as a selection of other fan favourites.

Newcastle’s Stonelove and Bulletproof DJs Aaron Mellor and Tallest Paul will also perform, playing an indie and rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack. The weekend is dedicated to the memory of Big Niall, legendary DJ at both Stonelove and Bulletproof and a great fan and friend of Peter Hook.

Making a much-anticipated return to the stage, Dutch trio Kraak & Smaak will also be joining the line-up. After playing Glastonbury this year to a packed out crowd, the act will be bringing their soothing electro sounds back to the seas.

Prices for the autumn mini cruises start from £69 per person, including en suite cabin accommodation on board and up to five hours to explore the Dutch capital.

•To book for either Martha and the Vandellas departing from North Shields on Friday, November 3, or Peter Hook and Hacienda DJs, departing on November 17, book online at www.dfds.co.uk/music or call 0871 522 9955.