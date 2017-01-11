Field Music to headline Sunderland gig for Syrian children

Field Music will headline a city gig to raise vital funds for children affected by the conflict in Syria.

The Mercury Music Prize-nominated act, fronted by brothers Peter and David Brewis, will take to the stage at Sunderland Minster on Friday night following performances from The Cornshed Sisters, YUMA, Joseph Collins from Lilliput and The Voluntears.

The gig will cap off a week of donations from city businesses, No2 Church Lane, Independent, Holmeside Coffee and The Dun Cow, which will go towards Unicef’s Winter Appeal.

In response to the millions of children in danger in Syria, Unicef has launched its largest ever winter appeal to provide urgent humanitarian aid to children and families affected by the crisis in the Middle Eastern country where it’s delivering life-saving supplies, including warm winter clothes, blankets and sturdy boots.

Event organiser Ben Wall said: “Everyone will have seen the videos on social media of children affected by what’s going on in Syria.

“It’s all very well sharing a photo on Facebook, but I decided there was something more constructive we could do.

Syrian crisis fundraising music event at Sunderland Minster. From left Field Music's Peter Brewis, Independent nightclub manager Chris Whalen, Lilliput's Joseph Collins and The Cornshed Sisters' Jennie Brewis.

“I spoke to a few businesses and bands and everybody came on board to do their bit.”

On Monday, new burger bar No2 Church Lane donated all net food turnover to Unicef and for the rest of the week it’s donating a further 10% of its food turnover.

Neighbouring business The Dun Cow has offered to match the donation made by the bar.

In addition, Holmeside Coffee will be donating all the takings from their cake sales this week.

*The Fundraiser for Kids of Syria gig takes place at Sunderland Minster from 7pm on Friday, January 13. Advance tickets are priced £15 from Hot Rats in Stockton Road or from www.musicglue.com. Some tickets will also be available on the door.

All door takings will be donated to Unicef. No alcohol will be on sale but people can bring their own for a small corkage charge. Ice, soft drinks/mixers and disposable glassware will be available on the night.