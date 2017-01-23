Elbow, Tom Odell and Laura Marling announced for North East festival

Alternative rockers Elbow and singer songwriters Tom Odell and Laura Marling have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Tickets for the festival, which runs from July 6-9 at Tynemouth Priory and Castle, will go on sale from 9am on Friday, January 27.

With new album Little Fictions soon to be released, multi award-winning Elbow’s appearance on Thursday, July 6 is set to be one of the most anticipated shows of the year. As one of the UK’s most successful bands, they have BRIT, NME, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music accolades under their belt.

Award-winning English folk singer songwriter and musician Laura Marling performs on Friday, July 7 just weeks after a North American tour and the release of her sixth studio album Semper Femina. In 2011, Laura won Best British Female at the Brits and Best Solo Artist at the NME Awards when just 21 years old.

English singer-songwriter Tom Odell already has a Platinum selling album, Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award to his name and he’s only 26. He comes to the Priory on Saturday, July 8 fresh from the release of his current album Wrong Crowd.

Festival director Steve Bishop said: “We’re thrilled to welcome some of the biggest names in British music to the festival this year.”

“The event has special acts in an amazing setting and, as we’re just 8 miles east of Newcastle upon Tyne with award-winning beaches, the festival makes a great weekend visit.”

The festival, now in its thirteenth year, has welcomed a vast range of artists to North Tyneside including James Bay, Paul Weller, Will Young, The Script and James Morrison. International street entertainers are once again expected to perform in the village for visitors and residents.

Further announcements about artists performing on the Sunday, along with events at Playhouse Whitley Bay and the Surf Café will follow soon.

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Port of Tyne, Tyne Met College and Kier.

•Tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 27th January at www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.seetickets.com and www.eventim.co.uk.

•For more information see www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or follow the official page on Facebook.