REVEALED: The 13 places in Sunderland you can see the Snowdogs art trail

Who’ll be top dog?
It’s been revealed which locations in Sunderland will host giant dog sculptures for the Great North Snowdogs Trail.
In total 60 Snowdogs will be installed across Tyne and Wear from September 19 - November 29 for the region’s largest ever arts trail, with 13 dogs, each measuring 1.5m, putting their best paw forward in Wearside.
Each Snowdog, based on the character from the Raymond Briggs story, The Snowman and the Snowdog, is being individually decorated by an artist and has been given its own name.
As well as a doggy in the window at The Bridges, there’ll be Snowdog sculptures at the Stadium of Light, Sunniside Gardens, Keel Square and more.
There will also be a pack of 95 smaller Snowdogs painted by the region’s school children forming part of the trail, which is raising funds for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.
An app will be available which will unlock special offers as you go, available at www.greatnorthsnowdogs.co.uk
For those wanting to see all of Wearside’s four-legged friends take a look at the list below so you don’t go home with your tail between your legs.
•Spocky Dog
Location: Washington Galleries
Artist: Hilary Sanderson
Sponsor: Washington Galleries
•The Snowbrador
Location: Washington Galleries
Artist: Ruby Cooper
•Luna
Location: Sunderland Minster
Artist: Geoff Chappell
Sponsor: CHUF
•Snowdog Down the Rabbit Hole
Location: Park Lane
Artist: Heather Penten
Sponsor: Sunderland BID
•How to Hide a Lion
Location: Sunderland Winter Gardens
Artist: Helen Stephens
Sponsor: Stagecoach
•Great North Polar Pooch
Location: Sunniside Gardens
Artist: Sandra Jaekel-Bothyart
Sponsor: Gentoo
•Aero-Dog
Location: Market Square
Artist: Deven Bhurke
Sponsor: Sunderland HHI
•Day of the Dog
Location: Bridges Shopping Centre
Artist: Sophie Green
Sponsor: Bridges Shopping Center
•Winter Lily
Location: St Oswald’s Shop, Blandford Street
Artist: Sarah Jane Richards
•Tails of the Sea
Location: Keel Square
Artist: Joanne Wishart
Sponsor: Primary Times
•Wonderhound
Location: Stadium of Light
Artist: Illona Clark
Sponsor: Sunderland AFC
•Forever Frozen
Location: National Glass Centre
Artist: Charlotte Mitchell
Sponsor: National Glass Centre
•Sparky
Location: Seaburn seafront
Artist: David Sith