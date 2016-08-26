REVEALED: The 13 places in Sunderland you can see the Snowdogs art trail

Who’ll be top dog?

It’s been revealed which locations in Sunderland will host giant dog sculptures for the Great North Snowdogs Trail.

An undecorated Snowdog at Roker

In total 60 Snowdogs will be installed across Tyne and Wear from September 19 - November 29 for the region’s largest ever arts trail, with 13 dogs, each measuring 1.5m, putting their best paw forward in Wearside.

Each Snowdog, based on the character from the Raymond Briggs story, The Snowman and the Snowdog, is being individually decorated by an artist and has been given its own name.

As well as a doggy in the window at The Bridges, there’ll be Snowdog sculptures at the Stadium of Light, Sunniside Gardens, Keel Square and more.

There will also be a pack of 95 smaller Snowdogs painted by the region’s school children forming part of the trail, which is raising funds for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.

Snowdog before it's been decorated at the SOL

An app will be available which will unlock special offers as you go, available at www.greatnorthsnowdogs.co.uk

For those wanting to see all of Wearside’s four-legged friends take a look at the list below so you don’t go home with your tail between your legs.

•Spocky Dog

Location: Washington Galleries

Artist: Hilary Sanderson

Sponsor: Washington Galleries

•The Snowbrador

Location: Washington Galleries

Artist: Ruby Cooper

•Luna

Location: Sunderland Minster

Artist: Geoff Chappell

Sponsor: CHUF

•Snowdog Down the Rabbit Hole

Location: Park Lane

Artist: Heather Penten

Sponsor: Sunderland BID

•How to Hide a Lion

Location: Sunderland Winter Gardens

Artist: Helen Stephens

Sponsor: Stagecoach

•Great North Polar Pooch

Location: Sunniside Gardens

Artist: Sandra Jaekel-Bothyart

Sponsor: Gentoo

•Aero-Dog

Location: Market Square

Artist: Deven Bhurke

Sponsor: Sunderland HHI

•Day of the Dog

Location: Bridges Shopping Centre

Artist: Sophie Green

Sponsor: Bridges Shopping Center

•Winter Lily

Location: St Oswald’s Shop, Blandford Street

Artist: Sarah Jane Richards

•Tails of the Sea

Location: Keel Square

Artist: Joanne Wishart

Sponsor: Primary Times

•Wonderhound

Location: Stadium of Light

Artist: Illona Clark

Sponsor: Sunderland AFC

•Forever Frozen

Location: National Glass Centre

Artist: Charlotte Mitchell

Sponsor: National Glass Centre

•Sparky

Location: Seaburn seafront

Artist: David Sith